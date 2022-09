DKNG DraftKings $15.00 08/19/2022 -60.29% Details Hold DKNG Jan. 21, 2022 $40 Puts DKNG DKNG May 20, 2022 $40 Calls DKNG Aug 19, 2022 $15 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Exercised Hold Expired Worthless N/A

AFRM Affirm Holdings Inc. $30.00 08/19/2022 -59.47% Details Hold AFRM March 18, 2022 $85 Puts AFRM AFRM June 17, 2022 $85 Calls AFRM August 19, 2022 $30 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Exercised Hold Expired worthless N/A

BYND Beyond Meat Inc. $37.02 07/20/2022 4.14% BYND July 15, 2022 $40 Puts Beyond Meat Inc. $0.00 $0.00 Exercised Put stock

PYPL PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL July 15, 2022 $65 Puts $0.00 07/15/2022 16.92% PYPL July 15, 2022 $65 Puts $0.00 N/A

AMD Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD July 15, 2022 $80 Puts $0.00 07/15/2022 18.75% AMD July 15, 2022 $80 Puts $0.00 N/A

BLNK Blink Charging $16.63 07/06/2022 -40.27% BLNK Sep. 17, 2021 $35 Puts BLNK BLNK Dec. 17, 2021 $40 Calls BLNK Mar. 18, 2022 $35 Calls BLNK May 20, 2022 $35 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Exercised Closed on 7/6/22 Expired Worthless Expired Worthless Expired Worthless

UBER Uber Technologies Inc. $21.54 07/06/2022 -44.94% UBER $45 Aug. 20, 2021 Puts UBER UBER Nov. 19, 2021 $45 Calls UBER Feb. 18, 2022 $45 Calls UBER May 20, 2022 $45 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Exercised Closed on 7/6/22 Expired Worthless Expired Worthless Expired Worthless

DOCU DocuSign Inc. DOCU June 17, 2022 $47.50 Puts $0.00 06/17/2022 26.21% DOCU June 17, 2022 $47.50 Puts $0.00 Hold

MU Micron Technology Inc. $73.55 06/01/2022 8.32% MU May 20, 2022 $70 Puts MU $0.00 $0.00 Exercised Closed 6/1/22

HES Hess Corp. HES May 20, 2022 $77.50 Puts $0.00 05/20/2022 16.71% HES May 20, 2022 $77.50 Puts $0.00 Expired Worthless

AA Alcoa Corporation AA April 14, 2022 $50 Puts $0.00 04/14/2022 20.9% AA April 14, 2022 $50 Puts $0.00 N/A

DAL Delta Air Lines DAL Feb. 18, 2022 $40 Puts $0.00 02/18/2022 21.5% DAL Feb. 18, 2022 $40 Puts $0.00 Expired Worthless

HOOD Robinhood Markets HOOD 19 Nov 21 $25 Put $0.00 11/19/2021 15% HOOD 19 Nov 21 $25 Put $0.00 Expired Worthless

VUZI Vuzix $9.82 10/18/2021 2.29% VUZI 15 Oct 21 $10 Put VUZI $0.00 $0.00 Exercised N/A

AA Alcoa Corporation AA 20 Aug 21 $32 Put $0.00 08/20/2021 16.41% AA 20 Aug 21 $32 Put $0.00 N/A

NIO NIO Inc. NIO $30 18Jun21 Puts $0.00 06/18/2021 23.83% NIO $30 18Jun21 Puts $0.00 $1.00 Limit Price

BOX Box Inc. BOX $20 18Jun21 Puts $0.00 06/18/2021 28% BOX $20 18Jun21 Puts $0.00 $1.00 Limit Price

BOX Box Inc. BOX $17 19Mar21 Puts $0.00 03/19/2021 22.94% BOX $17 19Mar21 Puts $0.00 N/A

UBER Uber Technologies Inc. UBER $45 19Mar21 Puts $0.00 03/19/2021 19.44% UBER $45 19Mar21 Puts $0.00 $1.50 Limit Price

PFE Pfizer Inc. PFE $35 19Mar21 Puts $0.00 03/19/2021 14.57% PFE $35 19Mar21 Puts $0.00 N/A

EBAY eBay Inc. EBAY $42 19Feb21 Puts $0.00 02/19/2021 16.9% EBAY $42 19Feb21 Puts $0.00 N/A

CCL Carnival Corporation CCL $10 15Jan21 Puts $0.00 01/15/2021 25% CCL $10 15Jan21 Puts $0.00 N/A

BOX Box, Inc. BOX $15 18Dec20 Puts $0.00 12/18/2020 21% BOX $15 18Dec20 Puts $0.00 N/A

PFE Pfizer PFE $35 20Nov20 Puts $0.00 11/20/2020 17.71% PFE $35 20Nov20 Puts $0.00 N/A

PINS Pinterest PINS $23 20Nov20 Puts $0.00 11/20/2020 15.22% PINS $23 20Nov20 Puts $0.00 N/A

RDFN Redfin Corp. RDFN $26 16Oct20 Puts $0.00 10/16/2020 24.04% RDFN $26 16Oct20 Puts $0.00 N/A

BOX Box Inc BOX $17 18Sep20 Puts $0.00 09/18/2020 22.06% BOX $17 18Sep20 Puts $0.00 N/A

TPR Tapestry $30.83 09/18/2020 -38.13% TPR $50 Nov18 Puts TAPESTRY TPR $50 Feb19 Calls TPR $35 Feb19 Puts TPR $35 May19 Puts TPR $30 Aug19 Puts TPR $25 Nov19 Puts TPR $20 Nov19 Puts TPR $16 Apr20 Calls TPR $15 May20 Calls TPR $16 19Jun20 Calls TPR $15 17Jul20 Calls TPR $15 21Aug20 Calls TPR $16 18Sep20 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AMTD TD Ameritrade AMTD $25 Aug20 Puts $0.00 08/21/2020 15% AMTD $25 Aug20 Puts $0.00 N/A

DAL Delta Air Lines DAL $17 18Sep20 Puts $-0.10 08/13/2020 17.65% DAL $17 18Sep20 Puts $0.00 N/A

SCWX SecureWorks $12.40 07/29/2020 -7.46% SCWX $15 Apr20 Puts SCWX SCWX $15 19Jun20 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A

WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA $42.5 Jun20 Puts $0.00 06/19/2020 23.29% WBA $42.5 Jun20 Puts $0.00 N/A

GPS Gap Inc. $10.80 06/19/2020 -58.51% GPS $30 Sep18 Puts Gap Rg GPS $31 Dec18 Calls GPS $30 Jun19 Calls GPS $18 Sep19 Puts GPS $18 Jan20 Puts GPS $9.5 Apr20 Calls GPS $8 May20 Calls GPS $10 Jun20 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HOG Harley-Davidson $19.00 05/15/2020 -45.66% HOG $47.5 Feb18 Puts HOG $50 May18 Calls Harley-Davidson Rg HOG $50 Aug18 Calls HOG $47.5 Nov18 Calls HOG $47.5 Feb19 Calls HOG $32.5 Sep19 Puts HOG $23 Apr20 Calls HOG $19 May20 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Exercised 2/16/18 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UAL United Airlines UAL $10 Jun20 Puts $-0.10 04/29/2020 11% UAL $10 Jun20 Puts $0.00 N/A

VTRS Mylan $16.00 04/17/2020 -35.04% MYL $25 Jun19 Puts MYL MYL $27.5 Oct19 Calls MYL $17.5 Oct19 Puts MYL $16 Apr20 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VZ Verizon Comm VZ $50 Jun20 Puts $-0.97 04/08/2020 13.3% VZ $50 Jun20 Puts $0.00 N/A

CAH Cardinal Health CAH $42.5 Apr20 Puts $-0.13 04/08/2020 16.71% CAH $42.5 Apr20 Puts $0.00 N/A

NEM Newmont Goldcorp NEM $36 Mar20 Puts $0.00 03/20/2020 16.67% NEM $36 Mar20 Puts $0.00 Expired worthless

GE General Electric $20.79 03/04/2020 -21.01% GE $23 Jan18 Puts General Electric Rg GE $18 Mar18 Puts GE $15 Jun18 Puts GE $12 Jan19 Puts GE $8 Mar19 Puts GE $9 Jun19 Puts GE $10 Oct19 Puts $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A Sold on 3/4/20 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CAG ConAgra Brands $28.79 03/04/2020 -21.2% CAG $37 Sep17 Puts ConAgra Foods Rg CAG $34 Jan18 Puts CAG $40 Aug18 Calls CAG $39 Oct18 Calls CAG $37 Dec18 Calls CAG $22 Apr19 Puts CAG $28 Sep19 Puts $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Hold Sold on 3/4/20 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATEX Anterix ATEX $40 Mar20 Puts $-0.95 03/04/2020 31.88% ATEX $40 Mar20 Puts $0.00 N/A

MUR Murphy Oil $28.21 01/03/2020 6.26% MUR $30 Jan19 Puts Murphy Oil MUR $30 Apr19 Calls MUR $30 Jul19 Calls MUR $20 Oct19 Puts $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OHI Omega Healthcare Investors OHI $37 Dec19 Puts $0.00 12/20/2019 13.51% OHI $37 Dec19 Puts $0.00 N/A

MRO Marathon Oil MRO $10 Jan20 Puts $-0.04 12/11/2019 14.5% MRO $10 Jan20 Puts $0.00 N/A

T AT&T T $35 Jan20 Puts $-0.20 12/11/2019 12.43% T $35 Jan20 Puts $0.00 N/A

KR Kroger $25.28 10/25/2019 9.7% KR $23 Jul19 Puts KR $21 Oct19 Puts KR $24 Oct19 Calls Kroger $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NRG NRG Energy $40.62 10/23/2019 0.72% NRG $40 Jun19 Puts NRG NRG $35 Sep19 Puts NRG $42 Sep19 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NEM Newmont Mining NEM $37 Oct19 Puts $0.00 10/18/2019 19.59% NEM $37 Oct19 Puts $0.00 N/A

FCX Freeport McMoRan FCX $9 Oct19 Puts $0.00 10/18/2019 20% FCX $9 Oct19 Puts $0.00 N/A

UA Under Armour UA $17.5 Oct19 Puts $0.00 10/18/2019 19.43% UA $17.5 Oct19 Puts $0.00 N/A

MRO Marathon Oil MRO $12 Oct19 Puts $-0.30 10/16/2019 10% MRO $12 Oct19 Puts $0.00 N/A

T AT&T T $32 Nov19 Puts $-0.15 09/25/2019 12.81% T $32 Nov19 Puts $0.00 N/A

CAH Cardinal Health CAH $40 Sep19 Puts $0.00 09/20/2019 16.25% CAH $40 Sep19 Puts $0.00 N/A

GOLD Barrick Gold GOLD $12 Sep19 Puts $0.00 09/20/2019 14.58% GOLD $12 Sep19 Puts $0.00 N/A

PWR Quanta Services PWR $32 Nov19 Puts $-0.40 09/11/2019 9.38% PWR $32 Nov19 Puts $0.00 N/A

INTC Intel INTC $46 Oct19 Puts $-0.20 09/11/2019 14.78% INTC $46 Oct19 Puts $0.00 N/A

CVS CVS Health CVS $52.5 Nov19 Puts $-0.29 09/11/2019 16.67% CVS $52.5 Nov19 Puts $0.00 N/A

TSLA Tesla TSLA $105 Aug19 Puts $0.00 08/16/2019 15.95% TSLA $105 Aug19 Puts $0.00 N/A

ATVI Activision Blizzard ATVI $42.5 Aug19 Puts $-0.84 08/05/2019 10% ATVI $42.5 Aug19 Puts $0.00 N/A

T AT&T T $30 Sep19 Puts $-0.20 07/24/2019 14.83% T $30 Sep19 Puts $0.00 N/A

FCX Freeport McMoRan FCX $10 Aug19 Puts $-0.09 07/19/2019 17.5% FCX $10 Aug19 Puts $0.00 N/A

WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA $50 Oct19 Puts $-0.75 07/12/2019 14% WBA $50 Oct19 Puts $0.00 N/A

CVS CVS Health CVS $50 Aug19 Puts $-0.20 07/12/2019 13% CVS $50 Aug19 Puts $0.00 N/A

NEM Newmont Mining $39.05 07/10/2019 1.43% NEM $38 Aug18 Puts Newmont Mining Rg NEM $30 Jan19 Puts NEM $31 Mar19 Puts $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CNC Centene CNC $47.5 Jun19 Puts $0.00 06/21/2019 18.32% CNC $47.5 Jun19 Puts $0.00 N/A

AAL American Airlines AAL $28 Jun19 Puts $-0.90 05/29/2019 0% AAL $28 Jun19 Puts $0.00 N/A

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY $47 May19 Puts $-0.22 05/17/2019 13.09% BMY $47 May19 Puts $0.00 N/A

CVS CVS Health CVS $52.5 May19 Puts $-0.44 05/17/2019 17.9% CVS $52.5 May19 Puts $0.00 N/A

MRO Marathon Oil Corp MRO $16 May19 Puts $-0.30 05/17/2019 11.25% MRO $16 May19 Puts $0.00 N/A

QCOM Qualcomm $55.00 05/17/2019 7.44% QCOM $55 Feb19 Puts Qualcomm QCOM $55 May19 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A

COTY Coty $16.59 05/16/2019 2.2% COTY $16 Jun18 Puts Coty COTY $16 Aug18 Calls COTY $12 Jan19 Puts COTY $8 Feb19 Puts $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

T AT&T $32.08 04/22/2019 3.26% T $33 Jan19 Puts AT&T T $33 Apr19 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A

JCI Johnson Controls JCI $30 Apr19 Puts $0.00 04/18/2019 18.83% JCI $30 Apr19 Puts $0.00 N/A

APA Apache Corp $35.00 04/18/2019 16.76% APA $32.5 Jan19 Puts Apache APA $35 Apr19 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A

ATVI Activision Blizzard ATVI $40 Apr19 Puts $0.00 04/18/2019 15.75% ATVI $40 Apr19 Puts $0.00 N/A

INTC Intel Corp INTC $45 Apr19 Puts $0.00 04/18/2019 15% INTC $45 Apr19 Puts $0.00 N/A

PZZA Papa Johns PZZA $40 Apr19 Puts $0.00 04/18/2019 21.25% PZZA $40 Apr19 Puts $0.00 N/A

WMB Williams Companies $27.00 04/18/2019 8.01% WMB $27 Jan19 Puts Williams Compani WMB $27 Apr19 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A

SYF Synchrony Financial $33.24 03/18/2019 0.63% SYF $34 Sep18 Puts Synchrony Financ Rg SYF $35 Dec18 Calls SYF $25 Mar19 Puts $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A Expired Worthless

HPQ HP Inc. HPQ $19 Mar19 Puts $0.00 03/15/2019 17.11% HPQ $19 Mar19 Puts $0.00 N/A

BYD Boyd Gaming Corporation $30.88 02/27/2019 4.14% BYD $30 Dec18 Puts Boyd Gaming BYD $23 Mar19 Puts $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A

FCX Freeport McMoRan $13.09 02/19/2019 11.64% FCX $13 Nov18 Puts Freeport McMoRan FCX $13 Feb19 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A

BP BP BP $39 Feb19 Puts $0.00 02/15/2019 16.28% BP $39 Feb19 Puts $0.00 N/A

DHI D.R. Horton DHI $34 Feb19 Puts $0.00 02/15/2019 19.26% DHI $34 Feb19 Puts $0.00 N/A

AMAT Applied Material AMAT $30 Mar19 Puts $-0.20 01/30/2019 17% AMAT $30 Mar19 Puts $0.00 N/A

KR Kroger KR $27.5 Jan19 Puts $0.00 01/18/2019 17.09% KR $27.5 Jan19 Puts $0.00 N/A

IP International Paper IP $45 Jan19 Puts $0.00 01/18/2019 15% IP $45 Jan19 Puts $0.00 N/A

CAT Caterpillar CAT $105 Jan19 Puts $0.00 01/18/2019 20.95% CAT $105 Jan19 Puts $0.00 N/A

INTC Intel $47.74 01/08/2019 5.65% INTC $48 Sep18 Puts Intel Rg INTC $50 Dec18 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A

TSLA Tesla TSLA $165 Dec18 Puts $0.00 12/21/2018 18.94% TSLA $165 Dec18 Puts $0.00 N/A

UA Under Armour $19.17 11/28/2018 19.36% UA $17.5 Oct18 Puts Under Armour Rg-C UA $20 Jan19 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A

RHT Red Hat Inc. RHT $135 Dec18 Puts $-0.55 10/30/2018 19.63% RHT $135 Dec18 Puts $0.00 N/A

T AT&T $33.92 10/03/2018 0.23% T $36 May18 Puts AT&T $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A

CVS CVS Health CVS $62.5 Nov18 Puts $-0.19 09/25/2018 17.6% CVS $62.5 Nov18 Puts $0.00 N/A

KR Kroger KR $27 Oct18 Puts $-0.12 09/25/2018 13.52% KR $27 Oct18 Puts $0.00 N/A

AAL American Airline AAL $36 Oct18 Puts $-0.16 09/25/2018 15.97% AAL $36 Oct18 Puts $0.00 N/A

APA Apache APA $40 Oct18 Puts $-0.07 09/25/2018 16% APA $40 Oct18 Puts $0.00 N/A

TPR Tapestry TPR $45 Aug18 Puts $0.00 08/17/2018 22.78% TPR $45 Aug18 Puts $0.00 N/A

CFG Citizens Financial Group CFG $40 Aug18 Puts $0.00 08/17/2018 14.38% CFG $40 Aug18 Puts $0.00 N/A

SJM The J.M. Smucker Company SJM $100 Aug18 Puts $0.00 08/17/2018 21% SJM $100 Aug18 Puts $0.00 N/A

UA Under Armour UA $15 Jul18 Puts $0.00 07/20/2018 15% UA $15 Jul18 Puts $0.00 N/A

KR Kroger KR $23 Jul18 Puts $0.00 07/20/2018 18.48% KR $23 Jul18 Puts $0.00 N/A

APA Apache APA $35 Jul18 Puts $0.00 07/20/2018 16.71% APA $35 Jul18 Puts $0.00 N/A

SEE Sealed Air SEE $40 Jul18 Puts $0.00 07/20/2018 15% SEE $40 Jul18 Puts $0.00 N/A

MUR Murphy Oil MUR $22.5 Jul18 Puts $0.00 07/20/2018 15.56% MUR $22.5 Jul18 Puts $0.00 N/A

O Realty Income O $47.5 Jun18 Puts $0.00 06/15/2018 22.11% O $47.5 Jun18 Puts $0.00 N/A

ETP Energy Transfer Partners L.P ETP $17 Jun18 Puts $0.00 06/15/2018 25% ETP $17 Jun18 Puts $0.00 N/A

ETR Entergy Corp. ETR $75 Jun18 Puts $0.00 06/15/2018 16.87% ETR $75 Jun18 Puts $0.00 N/A

CF CF Industries $41.26 05/23/2018 8.97% CF Industries CF $40 Mar18 Puts CF $42.5 May18 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A

BP BP $61.37 05/23/2018 7.32% Details Combined position Sell to open BP Nov 2014 $48 Puts BP April 2015 $35 Protective Put BP $41 Jul15 Puts BP $41 Sep15 Puts BP $31 Dec15 Puts BP $31 Apr16 Puts BP $29 Jul16 Puts BP $36 Oct16 Puts BP $36 Jan17 Puts BP $33 Jul17 Puts BP $36 Sep17 Puts BP $36 Jan18 Puts BP Sp ADR $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Put the stock on 11/22/14 Closed on 4/17/15 Closed on 7/9/15 Closed on 9/18/15 Closed on 12/16/15 Rolled over on 4/6/16 Hold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SO The Southern Company $43.44 05/21/2018 5.69% SO $43 May18 Puts Southern Co Rg $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A

AAPL Apple AAPL $150 May18 Puts $0.00 05/18/2018 17% AAPL $150 May18 Puts $0.00 N/A

EIX Edison International EIX $60 Apr18 Puts $0.00 04/20/2018 16.67% EIX $60 Apr18 Puts $0.00 N/A

INTC Intel Corporation INTC $43 Apr18 Puts $0.00 04/20/2018 18.02% INTC $43 Apr18 Puts $0.00 N/A

BSX Boston Scientific BSX $24 May18 Puts $-0.18 03/21/2018 12.92% BSX $24 May18 Puts $0.00 N/A

FULT Fulton Financial FULT $17.5 Mar18 Puts $0.00 03/16/2018 14.86% FULT $17.5 Mar18 Puts $0.00 N/A

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY $60 Mar18 Puts $0.00 03/16/2018 15.17% BMY $60 Mar18 Puts $0.00 N/A

NEM Newmont Mining NEM $35 Mar18 Puts $0.00 03/16/2018 19.43% NEM $35 Mar18 Puts $0.00 N/A

ETP Energy Transfer Partners L.P ETP $18 Mar18 Puts $-0.33 03/14/2018 8.33% ETP $18 Mar18 Puts $0.00 N/A

TPR Tapestry TPR $38 Jan18 Puts $0.00 01/19/2018 17.11% TPR $38 Jan18 Puts $0.00 N/A

CSX CSX Corporation CSX $50 Jan18 Puts $0.00 01/19/2018 18.5% CSX $50 Jan18 Puts $0.00 N/A

KR Kroger Rg KR $20 Jan18 Puts $0.00 01/19/2018 21.25% KR $20 Jan18 Puts $0.00 N/A

CAKE Cheesecake Factory CAKE $40 Jan18 Puts $0.00 01/19/2018 20.63% CAKE $40 Jan18 Puts $0.00 N/A

NKE NIKE Inc NKE $50 Jan18 Puts $0.00 01/19/2018 14.5% NKE $50 Jan18 Puts $0.00 N/A

GGP GGP Inc. GGP $19 Jan18 Puts $0.00 01/19/2018 21.05% GGP $19 Jan18 Puts $0.00 N/A

INTC Intel Inc INTC $34 Dec17 Puts $0.00 12/15/2017 18.38% INTC $34 Dec17 Puts $0.00 N/A

OHI Omega Healthcare $37.28 12/15/2017 -1.67% Details Combined Position OHI $40 Jun15 Puts OHI $35 Sep15 Puts Omega Healthcare OHI $35 Dec15 Puts OHI $35 Mar16 Puts OHI $35 Jun16 Puts OHI $35 Sep16 Puts OHI $30 Mar17 Puts OHI $35 Dec16 Puts OHI $30 Jun17 Puts OHI $33 Sep17 Puts OHI $33 Dec17 Puts OHI $35 Dec17 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Rolled on June 18, 2015 Put the stock on 9/18/15 Hold Closed on 12/16/15 Hold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DAL Delta Air Lines Rg DAL $47 Dec17 Puts $0.00 12/15/2017 18.19% DAL $47 Dec17 Puts $0.00 N/A

SCHW Charles Schwab Rg SCHW $38 Dec17 Puts $0.00 12/15/2017 17.89% SCHW $38 Dec17 Puts $0.00 N/A

FLR Fluor Rg $54.32 12/13/2017 6.56% FLR $50 Jul17 Puts Fluor Rg FLR $42.5 Oct17 Puts FLR $50 Oct17 Calls FLR $37.5 Jan18 Puts $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NEM Newmont Mining NEM $37 Dec17 Puts $-1.31 12/06/2017 3.38% NEM $37 Dec17 Puts $0.00 N/A

HOG Harley-Davidson $48.98 11/29/2017 4.77% Details Hold HOG $50 Aug17 Puts Harley-Davidson Rg HOG $50 Nov17 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A

FAST Fastenal FAST $42 Nov17 Puts $0.00 11/17/2017 18.21% Details Hold FAST $42 Nov17 Puts $0.00 N/A

TRN Trinity Ind Rg TRN $26 Oct17 Puts $0.00 10/20/2017 17.69% TRN $26 Oct17 Puts $0.00 N/A

MUR Murphy Oil MUR $22.5 Oct17 Puts $0.00 10/20/2017 25.33% Details Hold MUR $22.5 Oct17 Puts $0.00 N/A

CSCO Cisco Systems CSCO $31 Oct17 Puts $0.00 10/20/2017 16.29% Details Hold CSCO $31 Oct17 Puts $0.00 N/A

KR Kroger KR $20 Oct17 Puts $0.00 10/20/2017 16.25% Details Hold KR $20 Oct17 Puts $0.00 N/A

SHLM A. Schulman Inc. $30.00 09/15/2017 6.04% Details Hold SHLM $30 Jul17 Puts A.Schulman Rg SHLM $25 Sep17 Puts SHLM $30 Sep17 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A Hold N/A

NEM Newmont Mining $36.00 09/15/2017 23.63% Details Hold NEM $34 Dec16 Puts Newmont Mining NEM $36 Mar17 Calls NEM $36 Jun17 Calls NEM $36 Sep17 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Option expired on 12/16/16 N/A N/A N/A N/A

MPLX MPLX LP MPLX $32 Sep17 Puts $-0.35 07/26/2017 12.5% Details Closed on 7/26/2017 MPLX $32 Sep17 Puts $0.00 N/A

TRN Trinity Industries TRN $26 Jul17 Puts $0.00 07/21/2017 24.04% Details Closed on 7/21/2017 TRN $26 Jul17 Puts $0.00 N/A

GGP GGP GGP $21.74 Jul17 Puts $0.00 07/21/2017 14.95% Details Closed on 7/24/2017 GGP $21.74 Jul17 Puts $0.00 N/A

SCHW Charles Schwab SCHW $37 Jun17 Puts $0.00 06/16/2017 15.54% Details Expired on 6/16/17 SCHW $37 Jun17 Puts $0.00 N/A

SJW SJW Group SJW $45 Jun17 Puts $0.00 06/16/2017 18.33% Details Expired on 6/16/17 SJW $45 Jun17 Puts $0.00 N/A

AES AES Corp AES $11 May17 Puts $0.00 05/19/2017 15.91% Details Closed on 5/19/2017 AES $11 May17 Puts $0.00 N/A

EAT Brinker International $44.65 05/19/2017 3.36% Details Closed on 5/19/2017 EAT $45 Apr17 Puts Brinker Intl Rg EAT $45 May17 Puts EAT $45 Jul17 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

UGI UGI Corporation UGI $45 Apr17 Puts $0.00 04/21/2017 20% Details Closed 4/21/2017 UGI $45 Apr17 Puts $0.00 N/A

TRN Trinity Industries TRN $26 Apr17 Puts $-0.25 04/11/2017 20.19% Details Closed on 4/11/2017 TRN $26 Apr17 Puts $0.00 N/A

MUR Murphy Oil MUR $27.5 Apr17 Puts $-0.45 04/05/2017 18.91% Details Closed on 4/05/2017 MUR $27.5 Apr17 Puts $0.00 N/A

CSCO Cisco CSCO $29 Mar17 Puts $0.00 03/17/2017 15.69% Details Expired worthless on 3/17/17 CSCO $29 Mar17 Puts $0.00 N/A

CSX CSX Corp. $40.25 02/17/2017 12.55% Details Position called away on 2/17 CSX $34 Aug15 Puts CSX $25 Nov15 Puts CSX $28 Feb16 Puts CSX $24 May16 Puts CSX $25 Aug16 Puts CSX $28 Jan17 Puts CSX CSX $37 Feb17 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Put the stock on 8/21/15 Expired on 11/19/15 Closed on 2/10/16 Hold N/A N/A N/A N/A

AES AES $13.78 02/17/2017 4.03% Details Closed position on 2/17/17 AES AES $13 Aug15 Puts AES $11 Nov15 Puts AES $13 Nov15 Calls AES $10 Feb16 Puts AES $9 May16 Puts AES $11 Aug16 Puts AES $12 Feb17 Puts AES $12 Feb17 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Hold Put the stock on 8/21/15 Closed on 11/18/15 Expired on 11/19/15 Closed on 2/10/16 Hold N/A Closed position on 2/17/17 N/A

MUR Murphy Oil MUR $22.5 Jan17 Puts $0.00 01/20/2017 23.33% Details Expired on 1/20/17 MUR $22.5 Jan17 Puts $0.00 N/A

INTC Intel INTC $33 Feb17 Puts $-0.31 01/04/2017 11.97% Details Closed position on 1/4/17 INTC $33 Feb17 Puts $0.00 N/A

T AT&T T $40 Jan17 Puts $-0.07 01/04/2017 15.5% Details Closed position on 1/4/17 T $40 Jan17 Puts $0.00 N/A

CAG ConAgra Foods CAG $44 Dec16 Puts $0.00 12/16/2016 14.77% Details Closed on 12/16/2016 CAG $44 Dec16 Puts $0.00 N/A

XEL Xcel Energy XEL $40 Dec16 Puts $0.00 12/16/2016 15.75% Details Option expired on 12/16/16 XEL $40 Dec16 Puts $0.00 N/A

NEM Newmont Mining NEM $35 Oct16 Puts $-0.30 09/07/2016 13.57% Details Closed on 09/07/2016 NEM $35 Oct16 Puts $0.00 Closed position on 9/7/16

SEP Spectra Energy Partners SEP $45 Sep16 Puts $-0.35 08/30/2016 15% Details Closed on 8/30/2017 SEP $45 Sep16 Puts $0.00 N/A

MUR Murphy Oil MUR $22.5 Oct16 Puts $-0.30 08/25/2016 15.11% Details Closed on 8/25/2016 MUR $22.5 Oct16 Puts $0.00 Closed on 8/25/16

TPR Coach $41.81 08/03/2016 4.03% Details Combined position Sell to open COH August 2015 $35 puts COACH COH $36 Nov15 Calls COH $26 Nov15 Puts COH $31 Feb16 Puts COH $34 May16 Puts COH $45 Aug16 Calls COH $37 Aug16 Puts $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Put the stock on 8/21/15 Hold Expired on 11/19/15 Expired on 11/19/15 Closed on 2/10/16 Hold Hold N/A

GE General Electric GE $29 Sep16 Puts $-0.28 07/06/2016 10.17% Details Closed on 7/6/16 GE $29 Sep16 Puts $0.00 Hold

KO Coca-Cola KO $44 Aug16 Puts $-0.60 07/01/2016 8.07% Details Closed on 07/01/16 KO $44 Aug16 Puts $0.00 Closed on 07/01/16

HOG Harley Davidson HOG $40 Aug16 Puts $-0.65 07/01/2016 6.25% Details Closed on 07/01/16 HOG $40 Aug16 Puts $0.00 Closed on 07/01/16

KR Kroger KR $37.5 Jul16 Puts $-1.00 07/01/2016 7.73% Details Closed on 07/01/16 KR $37.5 Jul16 Puts $0.00 Closed on 07/01/16

SEP Spectra Energy Partners SEP $45 Jun16 Puts $-0.15 06/08/2016 16.67% Details Closed on 6/8/16 SEP $45 Jun16 Puts $0.00 Closed on 6/8/16

AWR American States Water AWR $40 Jun16 Puts $-0.25 06/08/2016 16.25% Details Closed on 6/8/16 AWR $40 Jun16 Puts $0.00 Closed on 6/8/16

WFC Wells Fargo WFC $46 Jul16 Puts $-0.26 06/08/2016 13.48% Details Closed on 6/8/16 WFC $46 Jul16 Puts $0.00 Closed on 6/8/16

WDR Waddell & Reed Financial $-3.13 04/21/2016 30.44% Details Closed on 4/21/16 WDR $22.5 Mar16 Puts WDR $20 Jun16 Puts $0.00 $0.00 N/A N/A

RCII Rent-A-Center RCII $10 Jun16 Puts $-0.15 03/23/2016 21% Details Closed on 3/23/16 RCII $10 Jun16 Puts $0.00 Hold

KO Coca-Cola KO $40 May16 Puts $-0.14 03/16/2016 15.13% Details Closed on 3/16/16 KO $40 May16 Puts $0.00 Closed on 3/16/16

SEP Spectra Energy Partners $39.89 01/06/2016 0.86% Details Closed on 1/6/16 SEP $50 Sep15 Puts SEP $45 Dec15 Puts SPECTRA ENERGY $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Rolled on 9/09/15 Put Stock on 12/18/15 Closed on 1/6/16

SNH Senior Housing Properties Trust $13.06 01/06/2016 4.9% Details Closed on 1/6/16 SNH $17.5 Sep15 Puts SNH $15 Dec15 Puts Senior Housing Properties Trust $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Rolled on 9/09/15 Put Stock on 12/18/15 Closed on 1/6/16

CAG ConAgra Foods CAG $40 Jan16 Puts $-0.14 12/30/2015 15.13% Details Closed on 12/30/15 CAG $40 Jan16 Puts $0.00 Closed on 12/30/15

INTC Intel Corp. $33.55 12/30/2015 7.5% Details Called Away on 12/30/15 Sell to open INTC April 2015 $33 puts Intel Sell to open INTC July 2015 $33 calls INTC $29 Oct15 Puts INTC $34 Jan16 Calls $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Put Stock on 4/17/15 Called Away on 12/30/15 Expired on 7/17/15 Expired on 10/16/15 Called Away on 12/30/15

GSK GlaxoSmithKline GSK $37 Nov15 Puts $-0.20 10/27/2015 12.03% Details Closed on 10/27/15 GSK $37 Nov15 Puts $0.00 Closed on 10/27/15

T AT&T T $34 Nov15 Puts $-0.95 10/27/2015 6.03% Details Closed on 10/27/15 T $34 Nov15 Puts $0.00 Closed on 10/27/15

WU The Western Union WU $18 Nov15 Puts $-0.31 10/27/2015 10.83% Details Closed on 10/27/15 WU $18 Nov15 Puts $0.00 Closed on 10/27/15