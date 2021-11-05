Profit With This Supply-Crisis Solution

U.S. supply chains are gridlocked.

Prices are rising on short supplies.

Warnings abound of delays in Black Friday and Christmas deliveries. “Get your orders in or you won’t get your stuff until 2022!” is the mantra from retailers to wholesalers to factories.

At the heart of it all: massive container ships marooned outside American ports.

But what’s really going on here?

What You May Not Know About This Crisis

The pandemic obviously created some hiccups in the supply side of our economy. That’s old news. But a bigger problem has arisen in the demand side of the economy. Simply put, people are buying significantly more than ever before.

This has caused a catastrophic problem in our transport system. And thanks to a little-known fact about trucking companies, we are now jammed between a rock and a hard place.

There is a solution, though.

