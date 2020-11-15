 be_ixf;ym_202011 d_15; ct_50

Poll: Would You Take a COVID-19 Vaccine?

Nov 15, 2020

33 second read

On Saturday, Jay Goldberg wrote about a COVID-19 vaccine that’s being developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.

The vaccine, which is more than 90% effective so far, is currently in phase 3 clinical trials.

If it’s approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the vaccine should be available in limited quantities by the end of the year.

Then, if everything goes as planned, the federal government has agreed to purchase up to 600 million doses of the vaccine by the end of 2021.

So, the Poll of the Week is: Would you take an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:

