On Saturday, Jay Goldberg wrote about a COVID-19 vaccine that’s being developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.

The vaccine, which is more than 90% effective so far, is currently in phase 3 clinical trials.

If it’s approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the vaccine should be available in limited quantities by the end of the year.

Then, if everything goes as planned, the federal government has agreed to purchase up to 600 million doses of the vaccine by the end of 2021.

So, the Poll of the Week is: Would you take an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine?

