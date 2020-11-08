Poll: Should Marijuana and Other Drugs Be Decriminalized?
November 3 was a big day for the marijuana legalization movement:
- Arizona, Montana and New Jersey legalized recreational marijuana.
- South Dakota legalized both medical and recreational marijuana.
- Mississippi legalized medical marijuana.
In addition, Oregon voted to stop criminalizing all drugs, including heroin and LSD. (People caught with those drugs must now either pay a $100 fine or go to an addiction recovery center.)
So, the Poll of the Week is: Should marijuana and other drugs be decriminalized?
You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:
