Poll: Should Marijuana and Other Drugs Be Decriminalized?

November 3 was a big day for the marijuana legalization movement:

Arizona, Montana and New Jersey legalized recreational marijuana.

South Dakota legalized both medical and recreational marijuana.

Mississippi legalized medical marijuana.

In addition, Oregon voted to stop criminalizing all drugs, including heroin and LSD. (People caught with those drugs must now either pay a $100 fine or go to an addiction recovery center.)

So, the Poll of the Week is: Should marijuana and other drugs be decriminalized?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:




