Poll: Should Marijuana and Other Drugs Be Decriminalized?

Nov 8, 2020

Poll: Should Marijuana and Other Drugs Be Decriminalized?

November 3 was a big day for the marijuana legalization movement:

  • Arizona, Montana and New Jersey legalized recreational marijuana.
  • South Dakota legalized both medical and recreational marijuana.
  • Mississippi legalized medical marijuana.

In addition, Oregon voted to stop criminalizing all drugs, including heroin and LSD. (People caught with those drugs must now either pay a $100 fine or go to an addiction recovery center.)

So, the Poll of the Week is: Should marijuana and other drugs be decriminalized?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:

