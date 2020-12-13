 be_ixf;ym_202012 d_13; ct_50

Poll: Did You Invest in 2020’s Biggest IPO?

Travel company Airbnb Inc. (Nasdaq: ABNB) had its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday.

Shares skyrocketed 115% that day, putting Airbnb’s valuation above the $100 billion mark.

It’s the biggest IPO of 2020, and Airbnb is one of the hottest tech stocks at the moment.

So, our Poll of the Week is: Did you buy shares of Airbnb?

You can let us know what you think by taking this quick, one-question survey:

