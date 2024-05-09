I woke up feeling lousy a couple of weeks ago. Suddenly I had a persistent cough, throbbing headache and aches all over…

Not sure what to do — I turned to ChatGPT.

After I described all my symptoms in detail and asked what was wrong, ChatGPT identified four possible problems. I quickly eliminated three and zeroed in on the fourth.

After some back and forth, ChatGPT finally diagnosed COVID-19.

A quick test confirmed it, and within an hour, I called my doctor and picked up the prescriptions she wanted me to get.

The whole process saved me time and the potential hassle of having to consult various professionals.

This is the power of AI … but it also reveals some weaknesses.

Many people (probably most) wouldn’t turn to ChatGPT for a diagnosis. At least not yet.

If they did, they’d quickly get frustrated with all the answers that state AI isn’t a doctor.

This is a common problem. You ask a question, and the routine answer from ChatGPT is: “You need to consult a professional.”

To overcome that issue, I had to trick AI.

Outsmarting AI for the Right Answers

Before I described my symptoms, I told ChatGPT that I was a medical student preparing for an exam and needed help understanding the diagnostic process. This eliminated the software’s hesitancy to help.

I knew that trick based on experience. (Well, more frustration than experience.)

Months ago, I couldn’t get good answers and was ready to move back to Google. Then I realized I could cheat and get the software to answer my questions.

Right now, it seems you have to be smarter than AI to get many tasks done.

But this will change soon. It’s common for many new technologies to face bumps in the road that will take time to iron out.

Think about doing an online search in the 1990s. The internet was new, and search engines seemed like a useful idea. But many websites tricked the search engines.

They’d add tags that directed high-volume searches to their website no matter what the user was looking for. There was invisible keyword text at the bottom of pages.

These tricks beat organic content because web page owners were incentivized to get users to their pages. Once they did, they could serve an unending loop of popup ads that generated revenue.

We overcame those annoyances, mainly because of Google, which defined clear rules for search and penalized bad actors.

This time is different. The annoyances associated with AI aren’t quite like the frustrations we shared in the early days of the internet.

But as we did back then, today we have brilliant minds working on solutions.

A Profit Opportunity in the Next Stage of AI Growth

It’s important to get an honest assessment of the current state of AI. We want it to do great things, but the full quality of service isn’t available yet. Engineers will need to make improvements to the software.

We will also need to expand and build up the physical infrastructure for AI. We may need more powerful computers — or more efficient software for our existing computers.

Adam O’Dell has been carefully keeping tabs on the explosive growth of AI, and with it, the demand for new solutions.

He’s been researching what’s needed to make AI an integral part of our lives … and identified one company holding a powerful solution that can fuel and support the next stage of AI.

Trading under $10 per share, this company’s stock is still under the radar. Those who position themselves early will get a chance to profit.

Adam’s unveiled it for the first time today — and you can get the full details right here.

Until next time,

Michael Carr

Editor, Money & Markets Daily