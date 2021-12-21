My No. 1 Goal — Now, in 2022 and Beyond

“How’m I doin’?”

Back in the 1970s, New York City Mayor Ed Koch would ask fellow New Yorkers that question.

I remember him riding the subway and standing on street corners to listen to what people had to say.

And boy, New Yorkers would give him an earful!

But he would take this immediate feedback and act on it. He listened to new ideas, took criticism with a smile and pushed back when he disagreed.

I learned a lot by watching Mayor Koch.

It’s why I ask you each week to send me emails. I read every single email myself so I can hear your feedback.

Because my number one goal is to help you achieve your financial goals.

And over the past year, I’ve received tons of emails from you…

My Motivation: You

In fact, an Alpha Investor subscriber wrote in, critical of a stock I recommended.

I read his email in my video update just last week.

I went through each line, letting Alpha Investors know where I agreed and disagreed with him.

So, I’ll never duck away from any of your emails.

And by and large, the majority of the emails I receive put a big smile on my face.

Every day, I look forward to them. They’re what gets me tap dancing to work every day.

It’s not about the money. It never was.

Don’t get me wrong, money is a good thing. Having lots of it is even better. But it’s not my big motivator when I wake up every morning.

My readers — you — are what drive me to be the best and to do the best.

I recently talked about this in my interview in the American Essence magazine. You can check it out right here.

I share my Real Talk about not only the American dream and success … but the importance of family as well.

As we head into the holidays, nothing is more important than family. And I’d love to hear from you about your families while you’re on your journeys of success.

Be sure to write in at RealTalk@BanyanHill.com and share your stories with me and my team!

Regards,



Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor

