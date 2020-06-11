Year to date (YTD), through June 9, the S&P 500 Index fell 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Composite Index is up big, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average is near breakeven.

That doesn’t tell the real story, though. Not even close.

The real story had a lot more ups and downs. A lot more excitement … and a lot more heartache.

The average daily move in the three major markets was between 1.7% and 2.3%:

That may not sound like much, but it is.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the national average interest rate on savings accounts is 0.06% per year.

Basically, you don’t earn anything when you put your money in the bank.

So, earning 2% a day is huge in comparison.

Of course, going long or short stocks isn’t as reliable as putting your money in the bank. No system can promise you that.

But there’s a new trading system that can time whether you should go long or short stocks every week.

And it has been amazingly successful so far.

The Daily Trading System Extraordinaire

This isn’t just any strategy.

My colleague Mike Carr created it.

His premise is: Predicting where the markets will go months or years from now is very difficult. But in one week or less … that’s easier

Mike has invested 25,000 hours into creating and testing the system. That’s nearly three years!

He has even traded it using his own money. He’s been beta testing it for six months.

The system has averaged more than 20% per trade during this period.

The profits from the trades went to one of his favorite nonprofits that helps animals in need. In five months, he’s paid them $5,073 … from an account that started with only $10,000!

Boost Your Returns With Options

Mike wouldn’t be able to generate so much profit if he only earned 1% or 2% a trade. So, he boosts the returns using options.

I know that options sound scary to a lot of people.

That’s why Mike walks you through every step of the way.

He even helped his hairdresser trade her personal account. She more than doubled her money in six weeks!

You see, by using options, he can help you turbocharge your daily profits. Real readers like you have earned triple-digit profits … in a single day!

Ron M. wrote:

“I followed your recommendation yesterday, as I always do. In just over 24 hours, I was up over 350%.”

Mike Is a Wealth of Knowledge

You lived through the recent sell-off and the recent uptrend.

The S&P 500 Index rose as much as 9.4% in a day. And it fell as much as 12% in a day.

When you’re on the correct side of these trades, you can use Mike’s strategy to easily make 100%, 200% or more.

I’ll admit, though: I’m biased.

Mike isn’t just my colleague. He’s my friend.

And he’s a wealth of knowledge. He has an encyclopedic recall of facts and figures.

But he’s a rocket scientist, too. I’m not kidding.

The stuff he doesn’t know, he tracks down. Or writes a program to solve for.

That’s how he was able to devise this system.

And like a true scientist, that’s why he spent so long testing it.

