Make Money in Bear Markets — Do This…

No. 1: To Make Money in the Stock Market — Do This…

The bear market rages on with interest rate hikes and inflation. What should investors do about these head-spinning changes in the market’s direction? In a word: nothing. Keep reading here.

No. 2: The Little Book of Investing Like a Pro

His framework helps you invest like a Wall Street pro … Joshua Pearl doesn’t see stocks as lottery tickets or wiggles and jiggles on a chart. Instead, he views investing as owning a piece of a business. Listen here for his five-step investing process.

No. 3: 10 Mistakes Every Investor Makes

Think it’s best to wait for a market correction to invest? Wrong. Fortunes are made in bear markets. That’s why it made legendary investor Warren Buffett’s list of mistakes every investor makes. So you won’t make the same ones. Watch for the full list here.

1 Word…

The future is unknown and uncertain.

We all want to believe that someone can predict the future with accuracy.

But unfortunately, no one can.

If anyone tells you they know where the economy or the stock market will be one year from now, hold on to your wallet and run.

So, my word of the week is forecast.

Instead, it’s much easier to tell with what is known and can be projected.

Such as buying financially sound companies when they are trading for bargain prices.

Like my “M-Class Stocks” that do much better than any other class, sector or industry. (Details coming this week!)

Keep doing that, and you’ll never have a need to forecast the future.

The function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable.

— John Kenneth Galbraith

1 Question…

I’m revealing more details on my top M-Class Stocks this week.

These are valuable pieces of business that we want to hold — especially during downturns.

Because this bear market offers incredible bargain prices for us to buy great companies … and then, you sit on your butt.

This is how some of the greatest investors of all time made their fortunes.

So my question this week is:

When you invest in a stock, what time frame are you looking to hold it for and why?

