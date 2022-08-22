Andrew Keene isn’t your average options trader… And Kings Corner isn’t your typical newsletter.

Equal parts trading journal and travelogue, Kings Corner will give you the inside scoop on Andrew’s groundbreaking “unusual options flow” scanner system… and the lifestyle he was able to achieve by developing it.

This system targets the smartest institutional trades in the market.

While the hedge funds and institutions behind these trades might think no one’s looking, Andrew is…

And like a modern-day Robin Hood, he’s picking their pockets and giving it back to the everyman trader.

Every week in Kings Corner, you’ll get Andrew’s Weekly Watchlist, a group of 4-5 stocks that he expects major movement from…

And a FREE option trade recommendation from the stocks on the list.

These free ideas have led to gains of 150% in CPNG… 345% in F… 116% in UBER… 152% in KHC… And countless more popping up every single week.

Plus, every Wednesday you’ll receive unique options education from Bryan Klindworth, Andrew’s right-hand student-turned-teacher.

The value provided in each Kings Corner newsletter is unparalleled in the industry. And you can sign up to receive all the benefits completely free.

So, what are you waiting for? Join now, and become a King today.