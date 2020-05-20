Is Your Financial Adviser Screwing You?

If you have children, imagine telling them:

I want you to be just like everyone else.

I don’t want you to ever be good at anything or better than anyone else at anything.

When you grow up, I hope you’ll be average and nothing more than that.

I bet you don’t like that idea. Shoot for mediocrity? Who does that?

However, that’s what many investors are doing right now.

After March’s sell-off, many panicked and turned to financial advisers. In fact, the pandemic drove a whopping 1 in 4 Americans to financial advisers for the first time.

And that’s a problem.

See, financial advisers favor passive funds — mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, index funds and the like.

It’s a growing trend. As of 2019, market share for passively managed funds was at 45% — almost half the market.

In market terms, if your goal is to lose big in bear markets and never outperform in bull markets, you should be in passive funds only.

But if your goal is to beat the market, there’s a better way.

Financial Advisers Settle for Average

In life, you don’t settle for average. You strive for the best.

But in investing, financial advisers suggest targeting average. They recommend buying index funds because they track the stock market.

If you’re comfortable knowing you might have to work an extra five years because a bear market develops when you plan to retire, passive funds are right for you.

And if you believe stocks always go up — despite the fact it took 13 years to recover from the 2000 bear market, 16 years to recover the 1966 top and 25 years to recover from the 1929 crash — you should just buy and hold.

Active Investors Get Rich in Today’s Market

If you believe mediocre is all you deserve in life, passive management is right for you. You should find a financial adviser you like, pay them 1% to 2% a year and hope for the best.

This approach is low-cost and provides peace of mind, and mediocre returns shouldn’t be expensive.

But remember: Passive investing will also ensure you don’t ever attain true financial security.

You’re giving up potential home runs for years of small gains and occasional large losses.

If you aren’t satisfied with mediocrity, you need to actively and aggressively manage your investments.

You probably don’t need a financial adviser. But when all goes well, you’ll need an estate planner to minimize tax burdens on your heirs.

And with my new trading system, it’s easier than ever to beat the market.

In fact, it just booked profits of 21.8%, 27.5% and 54.1%, and those gains came in one day.

It can take years for buy-and-hold investors to achieve those kinds of results.

Here’s How the Pros Leave Nothing to Chance

I’ve been trading the markets professionally for the last 20 years.

I’m not the kind of person who likes to settle for anything in life. And I leave nothing to chance.

That’s why I developed an indicator that tells me exactly where to expect the market to land two weeks in advance.

And you can be one of the first people to find out how this indicator works. Just reserve your spot in my FREE upcoming webinar by clicking here.

Regards,

Michael Carr, CMT, CFTe

Editor, Peak Velocity Trader