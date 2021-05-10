 be_ixf;ym_202105 d_10; ct_50

Select Page

Is the High-Growth Tech Trade Back On?

Angela Jirau

Posted by | May 10, 2021 | , , ,

1 minute, 34 second read

Is the High-Growth Tech Trade Back On?

We saw a big turnaround in the markets on Friday, May 7, in response to surprisingly poor job numbers.

That begs three questions:

  1. Has this year’s market action really been all about fears of inflation and an overheating economy?
  2. Given the uncertainty around federal infrastructure spending, are we going to see a reversion to growth stocks?
  3. And most important of all, is now a good time to buy the dip?

Ted and Clint answer these questions in today’s installment of Your Money Matters. You’ll also discover:

  • The key factors that determine where you should be investing right now.
  • The two macro variables in play.
  • Two asset classes to watch to see if this tech rebound is sustainable.
  • How money has been moving around the market and what it means for the technology trade.
  • The one play to make to profit in this environment.
  • And more.

Watch the Dollar Closely

The U.S. dollar is an important factor to watch right now. It will impact the resurgence in growth stocks because 57% of sales in the tech sector are offshore.

When the dollar is strengthening, those international sales are worth less in dollar terms, and vice versa. That means where the dollar goes, so goes the profitability of these companies.

And the seasonality — what typically happens throughout the year — shows an interesting pattern investors should watch.

To watch the video, click here or click on the image below:

(Click here to view video.)

Remember, we don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. If you want to see subtitles, simply click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

Don’t forget to subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow Ted on Twitter here.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau
Publisher, The Bauman Letter

Recommended For You

I’ve been researching the history of asset price bubbles, from tulip bulbs to bitcoin.  

3 Signs We’re in a Bubble … and 4 Potential Pins That Could Pop It

1 Pick to Profit From the Chip Shortage

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

"You have done once again!! You are reminding me of the GREAT Joe DiMaggio with your consistent hitting!! You knocked this one out of the park!"

- Keith S.

“Thirteen of my positions are up well over 50% in less than a year since joining your service. Two are in the triple digits with several close behind. My personal money manager, who works for one of the largest banks in the country, is envious of my gains. I never dreamed this was possible. My trips to China to teach English to young Chinese students is now much more affordable. Thank you for your dedication and help.”

- Chris K.

“I'm very Happy with your services. I hope you don't plan to retire any time soon! My retirement portfolio depends on your expert guidance. Keep up the great work! Thanks.”

- Randy

Share This