CHART OF THE DAY: World’s Best Sellers in 2023 EVs

Here are two things you need to know about Tesla:

Tesla’s (Nasdaq: TSLA) profits weakened in the third quarter (Q3) last year.

Its shares dipped 19% on the news. And yet, the stock was still up 67% at the time.

Tesla models earned the top two slots in EV sales for 2023.

Now, those may sound like conflicting pieces of information. Is Tesla (TSLA) a sleeper stock or a comeback player for the year?

The numbers don’t lie.

Despite Tesla’s weak Q3, its Model Y still beat out every other popular model for top EV last year — and by a large margin (772,364 sales).

Chinese models (such as from BYD) were runners up … but there’s no denying that Tesla still has a stronghold in this market.

📈 Market Edge: Don’t Sleep on EVs, or Tesla (TSLA)

Even if you’re not a fan of these vehicles as a product, there’s a clear investment opportunity here.

This market has been steadily gaining momentum for the past few years.

In fact, EV sales accounted for 18% of global vehicle sales in 2023 alone. Goldman Sachs also projects EVs to be over “half of global car sales by 2025.”

…61% to be exact.

Amber Lancaster predicted Tesla’s return to the top back in November, when its shares plummeted 19%.

She told you that the new tax credit available for eligible EV buyers and that Tesla’s forecasted 2023 sales would be the main catalysts for the EV company’s recovery.

