Great Stuff Picks: Portfolio Review

Scalable Market Paradigms

The time has finally come!

Are you ready to fabricate scalable stock market trading paradigms? Or enthusiastically intermediate future-proof and outside-the-box Wall Street thinking?

Of course you’re not; this is Great Stuff! Who still talks like that anyway?

One year ago, I launched this steaming hot pile of market-meme rigmarole into your inbox. Some of you came willingly. Others … not so much.

But, whether you signed your name on the dotted line or wound up here completely by accident — I can’t tell you the number of financial e-zines I’ve accidentally signed up for because of bourbon — one thing is abundantly clear from the emails filling the Great Stuff inbox…

You are all quite enjoying yourselves out there!

For that, and for your continued emails of support, the entire Great Stuff team thanks you! You truly are the creamy filling in this Great Stuff cookie.

Eeew. Get to the point already!

Today, dear reader, it’s time to hop into the way-back machine and look at the Great Stuff Picks Portfolio. Yes, that’s right — it’s portfolio review time!

Let’s start off with some numbers, shall we? Keep in mind, all figures from here on out are as of yesterday’s close. (Yesterday was Wednesday, June 17, 2020, for any future or time-warped readers.)

Since its inception, the Great Stuff Picks Portfolio has returned an average total gain of 31.83%. Take that, S&P 500 Index with your pitiful 5.84% return for the same period!

And we’re not talking just a handful of winners. No sir. Great Stuff Picks’ overall win rate is 72.4%.

We’ve closed out three triple-digit winners this year:

Of course, there were a few not-so-great closeouts along the way — cough Funko Inc. (Nasdaq: FNKO) on February 10 for a loss of 59.68% and cough Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Nasdaq: ACB) on November 15 for a loss of 60%.

Despite my outward appearance, I try to run a neat and free e-zine. And anyone keeping track knows that this free e-zine has averaged gains of 64.5% on our closed positions! Not too shabby for the price, right?

But enough looking back at the past. Let’s get jiggy with the here and now…

The Great Stuff Picks Portfolio

Right here. Right now. There’s no other place I’d rather be…

This is what the Great Stuff Picks Portfolio looks like:

Great Stuff Picks traders sit on some nice returns on Beyond Meat Inc. (Nasdaq: BYND), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: AMD) and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD). As you can see, all three are holds right now. In other words, if you aren’t already in these trades, don’t buy here.

All three of these stocks are nearing 100% gains and are close to being closed out. We’re holding on to squeeze a bit more marrow out of them before we take profits.

At the other end of the spectrum, we have Tivity Health Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) and SunPower Corp. (Nasdaq: SPWR). These two companies betrayed us, dear reader. They failed to live up to my expectations and should be left on the cutting room floor.

More specifically, Tivity historically underperforms in poor economic conditions, and it will potentially have more goodwill write-downs. That’s bad all around.

SunPower, meanwhile, is just a mess right now. It’s splitting into two separate companies: SunPower, which will make solar energy technologies, and Maxeon Solar, which will continue to make solar panels.

We may revisit both in the future, once things settle down. But for now…

Sell TVTY and SPWR.

Moving right along … you see that broad swath of green in the middle there? Those stocks are still rated a buy. Our original reasoning for getting into those stocks still stands. Many — like Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) — are simply waiting for the pandemic to be over before they rocket higher.

Naturally, your results may vary if you didn’t get in when we initially recommended these companies. But that’s what you get for not reading us on the regular!

The Elephant in the Room

Finally, I want to address the ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSE: SH) position.

When Great Stuff Picks recommended SH back on March 16, I said: “The idea here is to hedge your portfolio with SH … to help mitigate the losses on your main holdings.”

SH is listed as a hold in the table above for a reason. We are holding this position as a “just in case.”

For lack of a better description, the SH position is a seatbelt. It won’t stop our portfolio from crashing if worst comes to worst, but it will save you some capital if the market tumbles down.

In short, the SH position is a hedge or an insurance policy. As such, it’s completely optional. But then, this is a free e-zine, so everything is completely optional.

It’s your life, trade your way.

Get Ready for Day 2!

So, there you have it. The world’s first Great Stuff Picks Portfolio review.

For all the readers who wrote in asking: “Do you actually track these picks, or do you just throw them out there?”

I actually do keep track! I care … well, as much as I’m allowed to with a free e-zine.

What? Real-time portfolio tracking and weekly updates? You ain’t getting that for free … and I don’t see your ring on this finger.

If you’re interested in “putting a ring on it,” i.e., if you’d ever be interested in an official trading service — a Greater Stuff, if you will — email us at GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com and let us know!

In the meantime, we’ve got something special planned for tomorrow. So be sure to stay tuned!

Until next time, stay Great.

Joseph Hargett

Editor, Great Stuff

P.S. One Trade. Once a Week.

Market Analysis Expert Mike Carr didn’t just find a better way to trade in volatile times — he created a better way: One Trade. That’s it — no following hundreds of stocks. No suffering through market whipsaws while your stocks plummet.

When the Dow kangarooed last week, Mike recommended closing out a 105% gain … but some readers wrote in to tell him about profits of 308%, 412% and even 650%!

