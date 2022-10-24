From the Land of Lakes and Volcanoes

Hey Kings,

I’m in Nicaragua this week, looking out onto the Pacific lowlands to the west as I write this…

Behind me looms the distant shadows of nearly 20 volcanoes that run along the west coast of this country.

In their presence, I’m reminded of the infinite dance nature does, toeing the lines of beauty and destruction…

And that contrast mixed with the divide of wealth and poverty; as the resorts here are luxurious, while the country itself is the second poorest in the Western Hemisphere.

It puts into perspective the daily dance we, as traders, do with the market… Trying to keep up with its volatile, seemingly senseless rhythm.

It’s been a dance of despair for much of this year, as this bear market continues to tighten its stranglehold on our portfolios.

But in keeping time with the rhythm, we’ve been able to dance our way to decent profits nearly every week in the Trade Room, even when portfolio destruction is all around us.

I mentioned on Friday how lucrative Bryan’s sessions have been, as well as mine.

Just this morning we saw triple-digit gains in MRK, SNAP, and MARA…

And more folks reported triple-digit winners from a few of Bryan’s trades in T and VZ on Friday…

This is some great trading, people!

Now, I’m going to keep this rather short and sweet today, as I’m not in Nicaragua strictly for pleasure.

My team and I are taking some time to recalibrate and refocus our efforts on how to provide you, our loyal readers, with the most potent and profitable trading strategies we can deliver. And we have much to discuss and develop on that front.

But don’t worry, I’ll still be calling the opening bell every day this week in the Trade Room.

As the threat of destruction looms over me in the form of dozens of active volcanoes … Likewise, the threat of accounts being burned by the bears looms over our portfolios.

Being aware of this, it’s important to respect and admire the beauty of nature — just as it’s important to respect the fickle nature of the market. We need to take profits where and when we can.

Folks in the Trade Room know exactly what I’m talking about. If you’ve been missing out, getting your toes stepped on while trying to dance around this market, click here to join us at Trade Kings, and start getting back in rhythm.

Also, did you know that the streets in Nicaragua have no names? (Cue Bono singing from a rooftop in LA, though I’m pretty sure he was singing about Ireland) … Just a fun fact I learned down here. Good thing this resort already has a gym, otherwise I might have trouble locating it elsewhere!

Now, let’s take a look at my watchlist for this week.

The Kings Corner Weekly Watchlist

I’m sticking with tickers that we’ve had success with so far for this week’s watchlist:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Snap Inc (SNAP)

Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

My free trade idea is to:

Buy MARA October 28, 2022 $12 calls (for $0.70 at the time of writing).

As always, we won’t be tracking this free trade idea on any online portfolio. So, if you take it, you’re on your own.

But we’ve now had six straight weeks of winning potential with these trade ideas.

If this streak keeps up, and this idea makes profits of 50% or more, you should consider getting out of it for a decent gain.

And if you make money on this or any idea shared in the Trade Room this week, email me at TradeKings@banyanhill.com and tell me all about it.

Let’s have a great week of trading!





Andrew Keene

Editor, Kings Corner