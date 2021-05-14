Forget Dogecoin — Buy This Instead
If you haven’t heard the news from last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was on Saturday Night Live.
It was long-awaited that he would talk about Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that has gotten a pretty big following among people who love the Doge meme.
But none of this really matters. You shouldn’t be focusing on it at all.
In today’s Market Insights video, I explain why what you should really be thinking about is what is actually getting built on blockchain and cryptos right now.
(If you’d prefer to read a transcript instead, click here.)
Regards,
Editor, Strategic Fortunes