We announced it last week, and we’re giving you a sneak preview today…

Banyan Hill’s 19th annual Total Wealth Symposium is back — for the first time since 2019!

On today’s episode of The Banyan Edge Podcast, I’m joined by John Wilkinson, our director of VIP services, to break down everything you need to know about the event:

Three days of panel presentations with Q&A sessions.

Insights, ideas, new research and the latest investing opportunities from the top minds in the financial industry.

And discovering even more ways to profit in 2024 and beyond…

Start watching today’s episode to learn more about Total Wealth Symposium 2024!

(Or read a transcript.)

🔥Hot Topics in Today’s Podcast:

The symposium is an opportunity for you to meet our financial experts, LIVE and in person to ask your questions. [1:50]

Back in 2019, these four major themes became huge investment opportunities — and some are still making money today. [4:00]

Sneak Peek: In 2024, we’ll be talking about AI, microchips, biotech, fintech, health care and more. [8:40]

You’re Invited!

Tickets are limited, so if you’re interested in joining us next February at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, go here now to reserve your VIP ticket.

We hope to see you there!

And if you have any questions about this event, just write in at BanyanEdge@BanyanHill.com.

