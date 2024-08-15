It’s about to be 1998 all over again…

In 1998, the dot-com bubble led to historic gains… but is it about to happen again?

You know the old saying… history doesn’t repeat itself — but it does rhyme.

With the Fed set to cut rates in September, will this be the catalyst for the next rally?

It could be the scenario is set for another bubble.

In today’s video, I also cover:

We take a look at the Nasdaq during the 1998 dot-com bubble and compare it to today’s AI scenario. (0:33).

What was the catalyst for the dot-com bubble taking off and are we seeing it again? (2:16).

Are the charts today showing the same situation as the dot-com bubble of 1998? (3:12)

What are the odds of a Fed rate cut in September? (3:55)

Until next time,



Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes