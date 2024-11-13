Early in his career, Shad cut his teeth in the world of music marketing with the growth of New Music Nashville, a syndicated radio show, for Jim Wood Enterprises; working on business-to-business marketing campaigns as a liaison between record labels, publishing companies, radio stations, and Anderson Merchandising.

In 2000, Shad transitioned over to running a limited lines insurance sales team for Jim Wood Enterprises involving legal service plans, identity theft protection, as well as marketing small business consulting with Fran Tarkenton; in addition, to becoming a corporate trainer.

In 2008 Shad began working for State Farm Insurance where he marketed all lines of insurance, conducted retirement and financial reviews, 401K Rollovers, annuities, auto and home loans, and banking deposit products like CDs and money markets. In 2012 Shad went to work in B2B technology sales for 8 years with Canon Solutions America.

In late 2020, Shad moved to the Seattle area and began a dialogue with Cory Fleck about growing the KE Report platform and redesigning the website. Shad came on as Co-host of the KE Report in January of 2021 and works to continue growing the list of show guests and companies to interview, and increase the reach of the podcast show.

Shad Marquitz has been investing in commodities and resource stocks for the last 15 years, and as the Co-host of the Korelin Economics Report, interviewing economists, fund managers, commodities experts, technical analysts, and resource company management teams. www.kereport.com. Shad also publishes the Excelsior Prosperity newsletter over at Substack. https://excelsiorprosperity.substack.com/