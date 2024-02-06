In 2023, a massive $1.8 trillion was invested globally in the energy transition market (renewable energy). This is a 17% jump over the previous year!

The biggest driver? Electric vehicles (EVs), which accounted for over a third of total spending.

Of course, this creates a great investing opportunity. There is a whole supply chain of stocks involved in making the microchips that program EVs, along with their batteries. I believe this is one of those market trends that will continue marching forward throughout this decade.

But that’s not all. Investments also surged in emerging renewable energy areas like hydrogen, carbon capture and energy storage.

Why is this happening now?

Well, many countries are trying to move away from dependency on traditional oil and gas — especially China and Europe…

And you’ll find out why in today’s video.

