A Special Crypto Chat With Adam O’Dell

I had time this week to do a special Q&A session with Money & Markets’ Adam O’Dell.

We talked about bitcoin, Ethereum, Web3 and other developments in the crypto space.

It’s a longer video than we normally record for Market Insights. So I was able to share my thoughts on a variety of topics.

I had a great time chatting with Adam about cryptos, and I hope you enjoy our video.

Morning Movers

From open till noon Eastern time.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (Nasdaq: BKEP) provides storage, gathering and distribution services for companies engaged in the production and handling of liquid asphalt. The stock jumped 38% on the news that it is merging with chemicals and logistics firm Ergon.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) enables service providers, cloud providers and enterprises to ensure their 5G networks and multicloud applications are secure. It is up 11% on the news that it is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 Index next week.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: CD) provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India and Southeast Asia. The stock is up 11% on the news that the company is attracting takeover interest from industry rivals such as Shanghai-based GDS Holdings.

Genius Group Ltd. (NYSE: GNS) provides training and education courses and services. The stock is up 11% after completing the acquisition of Education Angels, a provider of in-home childcare, and Property Investors Network, a property networking organization.

SVB Financial Group (Nasdaq: SIVB) offers various banking and financial products and services. It is up 11% after reporting better-than-expected first quarter results thanks to strong credit quality and robust client activity during the quarter.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ESTA) manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The stock rose 9% after the company released positive data on patient compliance and complications for its Motiva implants.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. The stock is up 9% after the company reported first-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance.

Genasys Inc. (Nasdaq: GNSS) is a global provider of critical communications hardware and software solutions. The stock is up 8% after the company signed multiyear contracts to provide emergency management services and evacuation resources in California, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC) is the SPAC that’s taking former President Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, public. The stock is up 8% on a rebound after dropping 17% Thursday on a short report from hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital.

PropertyGuru Ltd. (NYSE: PGRU) enables agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent in Southeast Asia. It is up 6%, continuing its uptrend from earlier in the week when analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on the stock with a neutral rating.