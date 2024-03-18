“With supply dwindling (the fourth halving) and demand increasing (new ETFs and global demand), this seems like the right time to buy bitcoin.”

I shared that insight with you back in November.

Since then, bitcoin (BTC) has gone up 108% … from $35,000 to $73,000.

That’s a big move for most assets.

For bitcoin, it could be a sign that we’re just getting started.

Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Invest, agrees.

She’s calling for bitcoin to hit $1 million by the end of the decade.

Tom Lee, a managing partner and head of research for Fundstrate Global Advisors, indicates that bitcoin can reach as high as $10 million within three decades.

And Jurrien Timmer, the Director of Global Macro at Fidelity Investments, thinks the value of a single bitcoin could reach $1 billion by the year 2038.

Those are some insane numbers.

Today, we’ll break down the logic and show you how to start profiting from the mania.

To do that, we’ll look back in time to see how bitcoin’s evolution as an asset has led to surging demand.

Bitcoin’s Path to Safe and Easy Investing Hasn’t Been … Safe or Easy

Back in 2009, you needed to be a computer junkie or cypherpunk to even know about bitcoin and where to find the software to run it.

Then, early investors started to buy bitcoin on flash drives in person. You had to trust that the flash drive had the bitcoin address and the crypto on it.

The other option was Mt. Gox. However, they stole its customers’ bitcoin holdings in 2014.

Only a few of the 980,000 coins have been recovered. I have a friend who lost out on roughly $10 million in bitcoin (at today’s prices) from this scandal!

For the last few years, most people have been able to buy bitcoin on Robinhood.

Coinbase also offers bitcoin along with a few dozen other altcoins.

And in 2024, it’s just getting easier.

In January, the SEC approved 11 bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

These funds can be bought in a regular brokerage account. Just enter the ticker and the amount you want to invest, and within seconds, you own some bitcoin.

BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF has already amassed over $10 billion in two months. That’s 12 times faster than the time it took the first gold ETF.

Currently, these ETFs are buying about 30,000 bitcoin per week. If that trend continues, bitcoin supplies could be exhausted in six months, leading to a potential “supply shock” that sends prices soaring.

It’s clear that the demand for bitcoin exists, but many investors waited for an easy and safe way to buy it.

The combination of an easily traded fund and the SEC’s stamp of approval indicates that bitcoin is here to stay.

That’s why I expect demand to rise from here.

And the other side of the equation looks attractive here too…

Surging Demand Meets Diminishing Supply

In April (currently, April 19), the new supply of bitcoin will be cut in half.

This is known as the “halving.”

Bitcoin is powered by code, and it’s constantly verified by a decentralized network.

The code reduced the payout for verifying transactions on the network approximately every four years.

As the Banyan Edge research team explained on Sunday, we’re coming up on bitcoin’s fourth halving.

The reward for running bitcoin miners and verifying transactions on the network will be cut in half.

Every ten minutes, only 3.125 bitcoin will be issued, down from 6.25 right now … and already down over 90% from the 50 issued between 2009 and 2012.

Remember, only 21 million BTC will ever be issued.

About 93% of all BTC has already been mined.

So we’re talking about an asset with an absolute finite supply and an unlimited demand.

Millions of people around the globe crave it compared to their fiat currency, which the government can produce willy-nilly (and has done so, which is why many countries consistently see annual inflation over 10%).

Increasing demand + diminishing supply = a big rally.

It’s Economics 101.

This is the central reason experts are making very, very big predictions for bitcoin … $1 million, $10 million and even $1 billion.

I think those predictions are outlandish, but … even if they are half right, bitcoin still has a long way to go.

I still own bitcoin and continue to urge you to have some money in it as well.

Bigger Than Bitcoin?

Ian King recently stated that bitcoin will very likely hit $100,000 within the next month.

(His long-term predictions are higher, but … not $1 billion high!)

However, Ian also says another group of cryptocurrencies could see even bigger gains.

Why?

Well, history.

For example, during the 2016 halving, bitcoin’s price rose by 263%.

But the entire crypto market went up 4,872%.

This was driven by a handful of coins that went up 3,000% … 5,000% … even 10,000% or more.

So Ian studied this halving to figure out why these specific coins surged. And sure enough, he found a pattern.

In 2020, after the bitcoin halving, he put this pattern to the test.

History repeated itself, and bitcoin soared 561% in the year.

However, the entire crypto market went up 1,743% at the same time. Again, that was driven by a handful of coins.

This was when Ian was able to help investors score some truly amazing gains.

On May 4, 2020, for example, Ian recommended Binance (BNB), at just $17 per coin.

Less than a year later, on February 18, he sold the position for about $200. A gain of 1,061%. That’s a 10X gain in just one year.

Here’s a snapshot of that gain…

In December of 2020, he recommended Solana (SOL). It was the faster version of Ethereum (ETH).

It was trading for under $2.00! Just five months later, he sold half the position for over $34. That’s a gain of 1,900%…

The other half has gone up as high as … 15,000% … 150-fold.

Ian recommended Terra (LUNA) the same month, at just $0.48. A mere $0.48!

Four months later, he recommended selling half the position for over $19, a profit of 3,981%.

And then he sold the last half in December of 2021, just one year after he bought it, for $89. That’s a gain of 18,325%.

That last investment is genuinely remarkable.

We have letters from people who made a lot of money with that one trade.

A guy named Charles invested $835 and made a profit of $54,000.

Edward turned $1,336 into $150,000.

And Linda turned $500 into $42,300.

If you want to make these kinds of gains in the crypto market, you need to know the risks and the rewards.

Aaron James

CEO, Banyan Hill, Money & Markets