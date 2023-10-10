“70% of companies will adopt at least one type of AI technology by 2030,” according to a study by the McKinsey Global Institute.

At least, is a key phrase here.

But what exactly lets AI keep up with this surging demand?

Data centers and cloud computing.

Data centers are hubs for computing resources and storage, and the cloud stores all the information.

You use the cloud when you store your song libraries in iTunes, your Netflix data and even your emails and passwords.

Amazon, Google, Microsoft and other cloud providers have been looking for more space for data centers to power AI.

They just need better “fuel.”

So today, I’ll share the best renewable energy source to power AI … and two great ways to invest!

