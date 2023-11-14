Aaron JamesCEO of Banyan Hill and Money & Markets

 

Aaron James is the founder and CEO of Banyan Hill and Money & Markets, where we’ve recruited top experts in finance to make investing simple, fun and profitable for Main Street Americans. 

(But Wall Street takes cues from us too: Advisors at Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, UBS and other firms also use our insight.)

Aaron holds an MBA from Palm Beach Atlantic University. He helped build Newsmax Media, and has worked with other financial experts like Mike Huckabee, Bill O’Reilly, Steve Forbes and Dave Ramsey.

Watch out for Aaron’s contributions in Banyan Edge, our newsletter for financial insights, market moves and amazing investment opportunities.

Aarom James' ARTICLES

Is it the end of America? How we solve U.S. debt. The End of America? | How to Solve U.S. Debt
November 12, 2023 Banyan Edge, Economy, Trading Strategies
- America's debt to GDP is rising ... does this mean the end of America? Or is there a way to solve our debt problem?
Invest in bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptos. Is It Time to Invest in Bitcoin & Other Cryptos?
November 5, 2023 Banyan Edge, Cryptocurrency, Investment Opportunities
- You might still be on the fence on crypto. But this high-risk opportunity could yield high rewards. It could be time to invest in bitcoin.
Investing in treasury bonds. Treasury Bonds: This One Pays 5% (Guaranteed) With a 20% Upside
October 29, 2023 Banyan Edge, Bonds, Investing, Investment Opportunities
- Treasury bonds: they're a low risk investment with a potential high upside. Here's why you don't want to sleep on bonds.
Investing in a 19% dividend stock This Company Is Legally Required to Pay a 19.59% Dividend
October 22, 2023 Banyan Edge, Investing, Stocks, Trading Strategies
- This one's all about “low-risk, high-reward” investments. Including a company that's legally required to pay a massive dividend.
3 reasons we're in a real estate bubble 3 Red Flags that We’re in a Real Estate Bubble
October 15, 2023 Banyan Edge, Real Estate, U.S. Economy
- Interest rates, home values, affordability, median income: all of these are at play in the housing market. And we're in a real estate bubble.
Coin Stacks Growing Infinite Momentum: A Strategy to Build Your Nest Egg By 300%
September 17, 2023 Banyan Edge, Investment Opportunities, Retirement
- This new investment strategy, Infinite Momentum, is based on 20 years of analysis (and AI). Your Roth IRA will thank you.