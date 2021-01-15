The Biggest Disruption Since the Automobile

Today, I want to talk to you about what I think will be the biggest disruption in the next 10 years.

This massive disruption is coming to the $7 trillion mobility market.

The mobility industry entails anything from getting a person from point A to point B, to shipping goods around the world.

If you look at the stock market, Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) is already up over 1,000% in the last year. And electric vehicle and self-driving companies everywhere are going up in anticipation of the huge changes ahead.

In this nine-minute Market Insights video, I discuss three reasons why the mobility market is ripe for disruption.

(If you'd prefer to read a transcript instead, click here.)

