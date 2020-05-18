 be_ixf;ym_202005 d_18; ct_50

Select Page

Big Prediction: S&P 500 Will Rally 35%

Jeff Yastine

Posted by | May 18, 2020 | , ,

34 second read

Big Prediction: S&P 500 Will Rally 35%

There’s a lot of pessimism today about slumping sales for brick-and-mortar retail, the struggling travel industry and the lack of a COVID-19 vaccine.

But my colleague Ian King and I are focused on the latest words from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

That’s because, right now, the Fed is pumping out monetary stimulus unlike anything we’ve seen in history.

In today’s Market Insights video, Ian and I discuss why the S&P 500 Index is headed to 4,000 — a 35% increase over today’s prices — and which stocks will thrive in the upcoming rally.

Best of Good Buys,

Jeff L. Yastine

Editor, Total Wealth Insider

Recommended For You

We wanted to try something different this week. So we have a quiz that tests your knowledge of the past week’s Smart Profits Daily articles.

Quiz: Test Your Smart Profits Daily Knowledge

2 Recession-Proof Stocks Set for 2020

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This