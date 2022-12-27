I keep the vast majority of my nest egg in solid dividend paying stocks and in a handful of durable trading strategies that I truly believe in. This is my financial future, and I take it seriously.



But I also have a much smaller piece of my portfolio carved out for moonshots and, frankly, entertainment!



This is where I put the stocks that make absolutely no sense to my financial plan. It’s my equivalent to Warren Buffett buying Dairy Queen because, like a naughty little boy, he wanted to own his favorite ice cream store.



I bought a small position in Krispy Kreme, Inc (Nasdaq: DNUT) months ago for no other reason than that I like the donuts. It might make money. It might not. I really don’t care. It allows me to pig out on the merchandise without feeling guilty. If Whataburger were a publicly traded stock, I would buy some of it too for the same reason!



At any rate, Krispy Kreme was in the news this week. The company announced that robots would soon be running large swaths of the kitchen. According to Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield: “Probably within the next 18 months, you’ll see some automation starting to go into the frosting, the filling, the sprinkles, and even the packaging.” Management expects that about 18% of its production can be automated over the next year and a half.



This isn’t a gimmick. According to estimates by JPMorgan, Krispy Kreme currently spends over $100 million in labor costs making donuts. Apart from the current efforts, as much as $60 million of that can potentially be automated.



It’s not just Krispy Kreme.



Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) made news a few months ago when it announced it was experimenting with robots making tortilla chips. And of course, just about every major fast food and fast casual chain now allows for online, mobile or kiosk ordering … which reduces the need for manpower at the cash register.



This matters.



It directly ties back to our ongoing discussion of deglobalization, which Ian touched on a couple weeks back.



As supply chains get shorter and production returns to the United States, we don’t have the available labor to actually do the work, or at least not affordably.



This is contributing to inflation in a way that the Fed is mostly powerless to address. Chairman Jerome Powell can jack up interest rates to the moon, but he can’t snap his fingers and make new, fully-trained workers magically appear out of the ether.



The only viable solution to deglobalization and the nasty, lingering inflation — or even stagflation — it promises to bring is massive investment in automation technology. This would include donut-frosting robots, of course, but it also includes artificial intelligence and really any innovation that results in squeezing more productivity out of fewer people.



This promises to be one of the great opportunities of our lifetimes. And Ian King is well on top of this trend.



His Strategic Fortunes service is all about finding tech trends like these and uncovering the best companies poised to take advantage of them. Learn all about it, and the huge long-term opportunity Ian sees in electric vehicles, right here.

Charles Sizemore

Chief Editor, The Banyan Edge