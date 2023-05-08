Do we really need regional banks?

From the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March to First Republic Bank last week, investors are losing confidence in banks — big or small. We can’t really blame them.

So on today’s episode of The Banyan Edge Podcast, Ian King and I explore the structural problems in the U.S. banking system, the future complete shift from paper money to digital banking and how cryptos like bitcoin and Ethereum factors into all of this.

Is it just a novelty asset, or could it become our future reserve currency?

In Today’s Podcast:

Ian recalls the financial crisis of 2008, and how that market environment compares to today. [2:20]

Why the contagion in the banking sector isn’t over. [6:10]

Are physical banks actually necessary? And is paper money going away? [11:10]

Ian breaks down the true value of bitcoin as an alternative, decentralized form of currency. [17:45]

Ethereum isn’t just the next step in crypto’s evolution. It might just become our next global reserve currency. [25:45]

(Or read a transcript.)

Thanks For Watching!

And remember, if you have any comments or questions about the market, this banking crisis or cryptocurrency, just send us a message at BanyanEdge@BanyanHill.com!

Regards,



Charles Sizemore

Chief Editor, The Banyan Edge