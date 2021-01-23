Millions of people across the U.S. have chosen to get a COVID-19 vaccine. But some companies are offering an extra “incentive.”

Two pot shops in Michigan — a state where recreational marijuana use is legal — are giving away pot samples to residents who show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that less than 5% of Michigan residents have been vaccinated.

So the promotion, called Pot for Shots, is intended to raise awareness. But this project also does something else: It tells us just how quickly marijuana is becoming mainstream.

In fact, with Joe Biden now officially the 46th president of the United States, the next big step for the marijuana legalization movement — and the rest of the U.S. economy — could happen soon.

The Next Big Step for Marijuana Legalization

When Biden was running for office, his campaign supported marijuana legalization.

During the vice presidential debate, then-Senator Kamala Harris went as far as to say: “We will decriminalize marijuana, and we will expunge the records of those who have been convicted of marijuana.”

You may dismiss these claims as politicians’ empty promises. But there’s a solid foundation for federal marijuana legalization to happen this year.

Just last month, the House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act.

The bill, which would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, stalled in the Senate. But it stands a better chance of making it through the new Democrat-controlled Congress.

And in a recent poll, two-thirds of Americans said they support marijuana legalization, including a majority of Republicans.

More Historic Legislation Is Ahead

Marijuana legalization is just one of the major reforms we could see in the first year of Biden’s presidency.

The government wants to ensure our economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, it recently proposed a massive bill to fuel semiconductor production, saying it’s both “urgent” and “critical.”

After all, technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and Big Data — which rely on semiconductors — aren’t just luxuries anymore … they’re necessities.

