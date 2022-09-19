Bear Market Big Picture

Everyone seems worried about the big bad bear market.

Well, I’m not.

And I don’t want you to be either.

Every bear market is followed by an even bigger bull market.

And there’s one set of stocks that soar the highest.

This week, I’m sharing details about those stocks.

So stay tuned!

In the meantime, here’s the 3-1-Q.

3 insights, 1 word for you to ponder and 1 question for you to jump-start your week…

3 Insights…

No. 1: Why This Bear Market Could Be an Investor’s Best Friend

Between 2007 and late 2008, the S&P 500 lost nearly 57% of its value over 517 days. While that sounds like a bloodbath, Warren Buffett called it an “ideal period for investors.” It’s time to start thinking differently about down markets. Read on here.

No. 2: Buying Frenzies and Fallouts When Markets Tank

The meme stock mania of the pandemic’s early days fizzled out. Many of those who got caught up in it are now nursing big losses. Not Alpha Investors. As I like to remind our team: History might not repeat itself, but it sure does rhyme. Listen in here.

And congratulations to my podcast guest, author Spencer Jakab for making it on the 2022 Best in Business Book Awards shortlist!

No. 3: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful

Warren Buffett said that he’ll only invest in a company that is strong and predictable over the long run. While he’ll buy a great business at a reasonable price, the best time to buy a great business is when the market is in panic. Watch his video here.

1 Word…

Every market downturn looks like it’ll be the next big one.

Like the next Great Depression is right around the corner.

It happens every few years. There’s a crisis that causes a decline in the stock market.

And every time, it looked like it was the end of capitalism as we knew it.

Plenty of people thought it was time to sell stocks and never buy them again.

But what happened right after each one of those darkest times?

After each bear market, stocks recovered and went on to make new highs.

And the recoveries happened much quicker than you’d think…

My word this week: downturn.

“The times when you make the most money is when things really look awful.”

— Glenn H. Greenberg

1 Question…

Bear markets bring out fear and uncertainty.

But I focus on the facts.

And every bear market is followed by a bigger bull market.

In fact, a certain set of stocks have soared higher than any other after the 2009 bear market.

I’ll show you this week.

But I want to see where you are now. So here’s my question:

What is your biggest concern during a bear market — and how probable do you think it is that it will come true (1 = least likely, 10 = definitely)?

Tell us your answer here:

Make your week a meaningful and profitable one.

Wishing you all the best,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk