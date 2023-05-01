Rule #1: We definitely talk about book club.

On today’s special episode of The Banyan Edge Podcast, I’m joined by Adam O’Dell and Amber Lancaster to chat about their current favorite reads.

Gems like the little-known dynamics of pirate economies. How investing theories and strategies adapt over time. And even how the “winner takes all” idea affects moneymaking in sports — from the players to the fat-cat industry runners.

(And please stick around for a fun survey at the end of this post!)

In Today’s Podcast:

The self-proclaimed secret to Warren Buffett’s success. [0:30]

Amber’s pick: The Invisible Hook: The Hidden Economics of Pirates by Peter T. Leeson. The pioneering practices of Blackbeard, Black Bart Roberts and more. [1:20]

Adaptive Markets: Financial Evolution at the Speed of Thought by Andrew W. Lo. How investing strategies adapt to market moves (and the people making them). [8:55]

: The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire by Edward Gibbon. Here’s for all you history buffs! [18:10] Ian King’s pick: Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia. A fascinating read on the science, technology, psychology and nutrition of living longer. [18:55]

Tune in to today’s episode below!

(Or read a transcript.)

