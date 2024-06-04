Amazon has a wealth of “smart” technology with its AI Alexa. This includes the Echo, and other Smart Home devices.

Google now has AI that summarizes Google search results at the top of your screen.

Samsung Galaxy AI has in-ear translations in your earbuds, so you don’t have to pass the phone back and forth anymore.

Meta AI enables users to do anything from creating ideas, getting help with an assignment or even generating art.

And just this week, Nvidia announced a new AI platform that will perform tasks at twice the speed of current microchip technology.

We’ve heard from almost every tech company about their AI strategy … except one.

So what company is about to change the entire landscape of AI?

This company revolutionized computing and phones in the mid-2000s. And whenever it releases a new product on the market, it completely dominates over its competitors.

Blackberry, Palm and Zune … all are obsolete memories, thanks to the advent of the iPhone.

Yes, we’re talking about Apple.

Next week at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple could be about to unveil its AI strategy: a new AiPhone.

This “upgrade” would not only majorly disrupt the mobile phone industry, but also the entire AI market — which could add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

We reflect on the many wonderful responses we received about our Memorial Day message. (Thank you again to those who served in our armed forces!) Amber also shares her experience visiting Arlington National Cemetery last week.

What are economists expecting for the upcoming May jobs report? Could we be in for an economic slowdown? (Plus, other major developments for the U.S. market.)

Check out this tech industry scorecard. It ranks what tech industries are primed for winning investment opportunities.

I share some highlights from Consensus 2024: the biggest crypto conference of the year.

