Not that long ago, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) faced potential bankruptcy when the pandemic crippled the movie theater industry.

In 2021, though, the stock has rallied more than 3,000% as day traders, meme traders and Reddit investors continue to buy shares at higher and higher prices.

AMC’s skyrocketing valuation may seem crazy. But there’s a moneymaking opportunity here if you have the right trading strategy.

In today’s Market Insights video, Steve Fernandez and I discuss why investors shouldn’t ignore meme stocks such as AMC.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes