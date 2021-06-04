Have the markets hit bottom?

Is it time to pop the champagne?

There are two signs that indicate this may be the case and why we can expect stocks to surge from here.

But there is also some danger ahead. While meme stocks and AMC’s Popcorn Pledge dominate the headlines, two major market events are going by largely unnoticed.

For one, the Federal Reserve has something up its sleeve that could rock the markets.

For another, President Biden’s infrastructure bill — and the obstacles it’s facing — could have all kinds of unforeseen consequences for investors.

Watch today’s video for details … and a way to prepare.

Look Beyond the Headlines

At times like this, it’s important to not drown in the headlines. They often distract from the events that could affect your investment success.

That’s why in today’s video, I’ll discuss:

The five warnings that the Fed plans to start tapering.

The program the Fed has already started winding down, with few taking notice.

How much stimulus we’ll ultimately see in the economy now that President Biden’s infrastructure bill is facing so many obstacles.

The capitulation and involvement we’re seeing in the markets right now and what that tells us about where we go next.

The X-factor in what we’ve seen so far in the market this year.

And much more.

Click here to watch this week’s video or click on the image below:

(Click here to view video.)

Best regards,

Clint Lee

Research Analyst, The Bauman Letter