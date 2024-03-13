Robert Oppenheimer changed the world at 5:29 a.m. on July 16, 1945.

That was the exact moment the first atomic bomb detonated in the New Mexican desert…

It created an enormous mushroom cloud some 40,000 feet high.

You can see footage of it here:

It changed the history of the world forever…

People still think about it today. The new movie Oppenheimer dominated the box office last summer and just won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Oppenheimer was an American theoretical physicist and director of the Manhattan Project. He believed the atomic bomb would end World War II and all war.

But he realized that his work would be used to create more weapons … and that would never equal world peace.

That was the “Oppenheimer moment.”

Splitting the atom created the nuclear bomb.

But it also led to nuclear power, new cancer treatments and new propulsion systems for our space program.

Today, our Oppenheimer moment is happening with artificial intelligence (AI).

AI’s Oppenheimer Moment

Will we be able to control AI? Or will it take control of us?

These are important questions. Like it or not — the age of artificial intelligence is here.

One year from now, AI will be 11 times more powerful than it is today.

In five years … 205,000 times more powerful.

Source: Stanford University’s AI Index.

AI has reached a tipping point.

It’s now capable of being a powerful force for good — or a destructive force.

An AI arms race is on with the world’s biggest tech firms…

Spending hundreds of billions of dollars to build out applications that just keep getting more powerful.

Americans aren’t so sure it’s a good thing — whether it’s worrying about AI taking our jobs, or AI going rogue and doing something worse.

You know I’m not one of the doomsday guys.

Real Talk: I believe AI will fundamentally be a profound force for good.

AI has already discovered 16 innovative treatments for fighting cancer, malaria, tuberculosis and autoimmune diseases.

AI is also hunting through seismic data — to identify new oil discoveries up to three miles underwater.

Just in the Gulf of Mexico, there could be 48 billion barrels of oil waiting to be found.

American farmers are using AI to analyze soil samples and satellite images of their crops to optimize their harvests.

This should give us all hope. Those are exciting developments.

But some really smart folks — Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak and Mo Gawdat — fear somebody is going to accidentally create an all-powerful AI that goes rogue and nobody can stop it.

Too Big to Ignore

They’re right to sound the alarms.

The original Manhattan Project was a collaboration between the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Today, AI has given every tech company the ability to create their own Manhattan Project.

Many are in a heated competition with each other. And this arms race is not slowing down.

The latest projections from McKinsey and Company have AI generating $22.1 trillion a year in new wealth.

That’s a big prize to go after.

Very big.

That’s $60.5 billion in new wealth created every day. And $2.5 billion every hour.

The tech companies can’t afford to lose ground to each other.

You can’t afford to ignore this $22.1 trillion, either.

We’ve seen investors rush into all the famous tech companies like Amazon, Taiwan Semiconductor, Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia.

All of which have seen impressive triple-digit gains of up to nearly 700% since 2018.

(Side note: Some of these stocks are already in our Alpha Investor portfolio and another one is up 90% in just three months since we added it to our Profit Accelerator portfolio.)

Folks are trying to find the best way to make a fortune from AI.

But some of those companies are already valued in the trillions.

In other words, that train left the station a long time ago.

But in my research, I’ve found one AI investment that’s still off the radar…

Invest in the “AI Guardian”

It has invented a technology that could end the threat of rogue AI.

You won’t find a lot of press on this little-known company. Especially the two billionaires behind it. They aren’t famous.

For four years, they self-funded their work. No venture capital money to exert influence over them.

The CEO of Intel described one of them as a genius “like Michelangelo.”

He was a childhood prodigy. At 16, he designed a high-powered microprocessor for computers.

He would go on to co-found Sun Microsystems that sold for $7.4 billion.

The other founder sold his Ethernet startup to Cisco. Then became one of Google’s first angel investors.

Google’s valuation has since shot up over 15.4 million percent from its startup days to over $1.7 trillion.

My point is — these billionaires have more money than they know what to do with.

Building this AI wasn’t a business to them.

It was a mission.

This team set out to build a new form of AI that was, as they described: “self-defending.”

When they pulled back the curtain, they revealed they had invented a powerful suite of hardware and software.

Combined, it creates the world’s first AI security and threat elimination system.

It’s like an AI version of Wyatt Earp. Guarding all these companies like it’s guarding the O.K. Corral.

I’m confident this “AI Guardian” can help protect companies from their own AI applications going rogue.

