I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again…

2024 is shaping up to be another banner year for artificial intelligence.

Right now, we’re in an “AI arms race,” where companies like Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, Apple and more are all competing to implement and supply solutions in AI software.

It’s lifting up other AI-adjacent stocks as well, creating the perfect time to invest in AI. But two other sectors have become massive mega trends in this market: innovative health and microchips.

These sectors are now outpacing the S&P 500.

We’re going to dive deeper into this today, along with one other massive trend that I’m watching just as closely as AI…

And that’s cryptocurrency.

If you’re interested in crypto investing, bitcoin (BTC) is undergoing a fourth “halving” event in April.

This is another key moment in this asset class, because it’s going to lift up the price of other cryptos — just like AI is doing for tech stocks.

My latest research in this has allowed me to find the coins that could soar by 3,000% … 5,000% … and even 10,000% or more in the next year.

If you want to tune in to my upcoming webinar, “The 4th Halving,” on March 19 at 1 p.m. ET, you can reserve your spot right here.

To learn more about the biggest mega trends of 2024, start watching today’s video…

(Or read the transcript here.)

🔥 Hot Topics in Today’s Video:

Special Announcement: For you crypto enthusiasts, I have a brand-new webinar coming soon in March — “The 4th Halving.” It’s about the approaching bitcoin halving event, and how you can prepare as a crypto investor. [1:12]

For you crypto enthusiasts, I have a brand-new webinar coming soon in March — It’s about the approaching bitcoin halving event, and how you can prepare as a crypto investor. [1:12] Market News: The February jobs report is in! We’re talking about increased job numbers for last month, mostly in the health care and government sectors. How might this, and other employment data, affect future Federal Reserve interest rate cuts? [2:52]

The February jobs report is in! We’re talking about increased job numbers for last month, mostly in the health care and government sectors. How might this, and other employment data, affect future Federal Reserve interest rate cuts? [2:52] Tech Trends: AI momentum continues — along with weight loss drugs, health and fitness and microchips. [9:21]

AI momentum continues — along with weight loss drugs, health and fitness and microchips. [9:21] Investing Opportunity No. 1: Find out which True Momentum stock is up 191% , and how to get even more of my top-recommended AI stocks . [10:06]

Find out which True Momentum stock is up , and how to get even more of my top-recommended . [10:06] Investing Opportunity No. 2 (and 3!): These two trades from our Strategic Fortunes portfolio include my 1 stock for 2024 . Learn more about how I’m investing in “AI Energy” here . [10:28]

These two trades from our Strategic Fortunes portfolio include my . Learn more about how I’m investing in . [10:28] Crypto Corner: This company embodies the convergence of AI and crypto. It’s using blockchain technology to help manage the market for GPUs (graphics processing units for computers). And it just raised some massive capital. [13:38]

This company embodies the convergence of AI and crypto. It’s using blockchain technology to help manage the market for GPUs (graphics processing units for computers). And it just raised some massive capital. [13:38] MI Mailbag: Which bitcoin ETF would I recommend, and what’s the best strategy for selling bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH)? [20:03]

Until next time,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes