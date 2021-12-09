4 Smart Home Gifts for This Holiday Season

How’s your holiday shopping going?

For me, I took advantage of online Black Friday sales to get great deals on smart home devices.

One of them is Amazon’s Ring smart doorbell. It comes with a rechargeable lithium battery.

I also picked up a Honeywell smart thermostat.

Not only does it set your house to the perfect temperature, but it saves you money on your electric bill too.

As the Hulk says in the movie Avengers: Endgame: “I see this as an absolute win!”

The smart-home tech trend isn’t going away. If anything, it’s set to ramp up over the next decade.

And you don’t want to be left behind.

So today, I want to look at a few of the hottest smart gadgets this holiday season…

Smart Plugs

(Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Plug.)

This innovation lets you use your voice to turn appliances on or off.

With a smart plug, you can tell a lamp to turn on at night rather than fumbling around in the dark looking for the switch.

Or you can turn your TV on or off with your voice rather than needing to find the remote.

Smart plugs also let you control devices with an app on your smartphone.

You can program your appliances this way. For example, you can set your coffee maker to turn on in the morning.

Another trick is to schedule your lights when you’re on vacation to deter burglars.

Smart Thermostats

(Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat.)

This device connects to your Wi-Fi to run your A/C and heat more efficiently.

It checks the outdoor temperature and adjusts its settings throughout the day.

A smart thermostat can also change the temperature when you’re away.

For example, it can use less electricity when you’re at work during the day.

All in all, this smart device makes your home more comfortable and saves electricity.

Smart Doorbells

(Ring Video Doorbell.)

This is like an interactive security camera for your front door.

A smart doorbell connects to your smartphone and shows you real-time video of who’s at your house.

It also has a microphone so you can talk to your visitor before you answer the door.

Some models also have a motion sensor that records video when you’re away.

That helps you catch thieves who steal your packages — or anyone else acting suspiciously on your property.

Smart doorbells come in two versions: wired or battery powered.

Smart Locks

(Kwikset Kevo Convert Smart Lock.)

This is another high-tech feature for your front door.

Smart locks let you lock and unlock your door without a key.

Instead, you use a smartphone app or enter a code on the keypad.

Some smart locks even have a fingerprint scanner for extra ease and security.

With this device, you can give friends, family and petsitters access to your home without a key.

It also lets you use an app to check if you remembered to lock the door.

The Next Phase of the Smart Home Tech Trend

Smart home devices make great gifts.

But this tech trend goes far beyond holiday shopping.

In fact, contractors are now designing buildings with smart features in mind.

That’s why the market for smart buildings could grow by five times this decade.

(Source: Fortune Business Insights.)

One of Ian King’s favorite small-cap stocks is a real estate company in this space.

Ian thinks it has the potential to skyrocket as much as 220% over the next four years.

I can’t give away its name here. But Ian has a presentation where you can learn more about this opportunity.

Click here to watch it now.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) provides hardware, software and services that support video, data and voice traffic on communications networks. It is up 14% after reporting results for Q4 with higher-than-expected guidance for 2022 and after announcing a $1 billion stock buyback plan.

Nuvei Corp. (Nasdaq: NVEI) is a digital payments processing company that is up 12% on a rebound today. The stock is recovering from its 40% crash on Wednesday after Spruce Point Capital Management, a short-seller, released a negative report about Nuvei.

Imugene Ltd. (OTC: IUGNF) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that develops therapies to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat tumors. It is up 11% on the news of the advances it is making with its drug candidate for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) is an integrated care delivery company that engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans. It is up 11%, continuing its momentum from earlier in the week when the company announced its higher-than-expected revenue outlook for 2022.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: ROIV) is a biopharmaceutical and health care technology company that researches and develops various therapeutics. It is up 10% this morning, but the move isn’t being driven by any significant news.

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RH) operates as a retailer in the home furnishings sector. The stock is up 9% after beating both top- and bottom-line estimates for Q3 and raising revenue guidance for the full year.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) is a micro mobility company that engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. It is up 9% after introducing a new line of products in the form of two e-scooters and an e-bike.

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTC: UNCRY) is an Italian commercial bank that is up 8% this morning. The move came after the bank’s CEO announced that it would return at least $18.1 billion to shareholders by 2024 in the form of cash dividends and share buybacks.

Stitch Fix Inc. (Nasdaq: SFIX) is a personal styling service that picks out clothing and apparel for its customers. It is up 7% today on a bounce-back after falling 23% on Wednesday when it reported earnings that signaled a slowdown in future growth.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems. It is up 7% this morning, continuing its rally from earlier in the week when UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating.