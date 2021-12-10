3 Tech ETFs to Buy for 2022

Do I have a gift for you today…

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) provides cloud software-as-a-service products for enterprises. It is up 15% after reporting results for a very strong Q2 that beat both revenue and earnings estimates. The company also announced a $10 billion share buyback.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises. It is up 15% after reporting strong earnings and accelerating revenue growth for the fourth quarter in a row.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: EPAY) manages payments and invoices for businesses, governments and other organizations. It is up 13% today on the news that it is working with Deutsche Bank to consider strategic options, including a potential sale.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments in China. It is up 11% this morning, but there is no fundamental news driving this move.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: LWLG) focuses on the development of photonic devices and materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets. It has no specific news to report but is up 10% today, continuing on its upward momentum from earlier this week.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: HALO) is a biotechnology company that develops novel oncology therapies. It is up 10% on the news of a three-year, $750 million share repurchase program.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CORT) develops drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It is up 9% on a rebound after tanking 17% Thursday on the news of a subpoena from a U.S. Attorney’s Office seeking information on the sale and promotion of one of its products.

Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages and unifies data across systems. It is up 8% after Macquarie initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) provides health insurance products and services in the United States. It is up 8% on positive media attention on the stock’s potential thanks to the company’s new tech platform product, +Oscar.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq: ASO) operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer. It is up 8% after reporting record Q3 results and raising its guidance for full-year 2021.