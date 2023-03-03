If you’ve followed me for a long time, you know I’m all about finding well-rounded companies based on my six-factor stock rating model.



In essence, I look for a convergence of multiple, market-beating investment factors.



Each factor alone can put a tailwind at the back of a stock’s share price. But when four, five or all six of the factors come together on the same stock … they can create a truly powerful force.



This system is where I’ve found success for me and my readers over the years. I focus on convergences of fundamental factors — growth, size, momentum and so on.



But my colleague and good friend Ian King is an expert on a different kind of convergence.



He and his team work to identify companies that are perfectly positioned at the center of three converging macro tailwinds:

1. Government funding.

2. Private equity.

3. Innovation.

He’s learned that when a government supports the same mega trend that the private sector is pouring money into…



And particularly when the mega trend is centered on innovative and critical technology…



It can create some truly lucrative returns for investors who spot the convergence correctly and early.



A Macro + Fundamental Convergence

When I recommended Texas-based Sterling Infrastructure Inc. (Nasdaq: STRL) to my subscribers in October 2020, the construction company was worth a mere $426 million.



Since then, it has more than doubled in size … and our model portfolio position is up around 140%.



I just checked the stock’s rating (which, don’t forget, you can do for nearly any stock in the market on MoneyandMarkets.com)…



Sterling still rates a rock-solid 98 out of 100, which is one point better than its score when from I recommended it in late 2020.



So we still have that convergence of factors tailwind blowing strongly on our backs!



What’s more, I also believe we have the type of macro convergence Ian King looks for. Again, those are:

1. Government funding.

2. Private equity.

3. Innovation.

See, last Thursday, Sterling announced it has successfully won one of its largest site development projects ever … by partnering with Hyundai Engineering America Inc.



Now, if you recognize Hyundai as a non-American car manufacturer … you’re right. The automaker is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.



But as its name suggests, Hyundai Engineering America operates in the U.S., and it recently selected Sterling Infrastructure to help build out its 600-acre electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plant in Bartow County, Georgia.



The news struck a familiar chord, since Sterling was also awarded a multimillion-dollar development contract in September to build Rivian’s 500-acre EV facility in East Atlanta.



That’s two battery plants breaking ground in Georgia … and it’s all thanks to a convergence of government funding, private-sector investment and an innovative mega trend.



The government funding piece goes back to the Inflation Reduction Act that was signed into law on August 16, 2022. In total, the act directs more than $1 trillion in subsidies and incentives toward clean energy production. And it includes specific production credits for battery cells and modules produced in the United States.



No wonder we’re now seeing a trove of battery and EV manufacturers commit new and larger amounts of private investment capital to facilities on our home turf — which is great for the U.S. job market and economy!



And, of course, it’s also great for Sterling Infrastructure … which is being awarded hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of contracts as government incentives and private investment capital converge on the buildout of a new era of “Made in the U.S.A.” innovative technologies.



When I first recommended my subscribers buy STRL in late 2020, I highlighted how Sterling is a pick-and-shovels play on the fast-growing e-commerce and cloud-computing mega trends.



Both require physical properties — distribution centers, in the case of e-commerce; and data centers, in the case of cloud-computing. And my team and I spotted how Sterling’s strategy focused on serving these high-growth, high-profit-margin segments of the construction sector.



Now, we’re starting to see Sterling’s next two moneymaker segments build out…



One of them, as we’ve talked about today, is the build out of EV and advanced battery manufacturing in the United States.

Made in the U.S.A.

Whether it was the supply chain disruptions we encountered following the COVID-19 pandemic, or the growing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China … American policymakers now have a renewed and vigorous interest in bringing back high-innovation manufacturing to the U.S.



The so-called “green energy” revolution is one of the mega trends that the convergence of public and private investment is now propelling forward…



And whether or not you’re a believer in this mega trend, I urge you to look at how investing in a pick-and-shovels play, like STRL, can help you make incredible investment gains off the mega trend — again, whether you believe in it or not.



What’s more, there’s yet another “Made in the U.S.A.” innovation mega trend that’s heating up.



It’s also benefitting from the convergence of government funding, private-sector investment and innovation…



It has nothing to do with energy, but everything to do with an even more fundamental building block of just about every technology-based product we use today … and it also centers on the tense relationship between the U.S. and China.



I believe Sterling Infrastructure will benefit from this situation, too…



If you think Sterling Infrastructure is the only way to play these new "Made in the U.S.A." situations … Ian will open your eyes to even more of these market-beating investment returns we're enjoying in STRL.



