3 Electric Vehicle Charging Stocks to Buy Now

Did you know that I am a huge gearhead? From gas guzzlers to electric vehicles (EVs), I love them all.

The turn of the wheel in my hand … the rev of the engine … the exhilaration of going from 0 to 60 in a just a couple of seconds.

I love it! I even drive a street-legal race car.

So when I saw recent reports that automakers like Hyundai, Jaguar and Maserati are taking steps to halt investments in the traditional internal combustion engine, I was saddened.

But not for long.

I realized that this a major sign that we are, quite literally, racing toward an electric vehicle future! (Luckily, I’ve driven my fair share of them.)

But the biggest road block ahead of us is the lack of EV charging stations around the U.S.

That could all change very soon.

So in this week’s Thursday Mega Trends video, I’m sharing three stocks that stand to gain as this growing EV infrastructure takes shape.

And the last one may surprise you!

Just click on the button below to find out the entire story.

Want More Electric Vehicles? Check This Out!

If you’re as revved up about electric vehicles as I am, make sure you’re subscribed to Ian King’s Strategic Fortunes!

In the next edition, Ian is diving into an EV charging stock.

Here’s what he had to say:

This stock is right in the EV mega trend. If you’re looking for a place to capitalize on the acceleration of electric vehicles, we’ve found a company that’s trading at an amazing value for how big the market could be. And the best part? The company makes money! It’s not an idea that it could make money in five or six years … it’s making money now.

To make sure you receive this stock recommendation the moment Ian’s September Strategic Fortunes issue hits his subscribers’ inbox, click here.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Strategic Fortunes

Disclaimer: We will not track any stocks in Winning Investor Daily. We are just sharing our opinions, not advice. If you want access to the stocks in our model portfolio with tracking, updates and buy/sell guidance, please check out Strategic Fortunes.