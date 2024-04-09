The U.S. is in a “Goldilocks” economy…

Not too hot, not too cold.

But the question is: When will we land?

Economists have predicted a “soft landing” for inflation in the near future. Of course, this will affect interest rates, among other economic factors.

I’m still holding strong to my prediction — that rates have peaked, and they will eventually come down this year.

So today, Amber and I talk about the latest U.S. jobs report for March, along with three top industries that showed the most growth this past month.

We’re also diving deep into a brand-new report from CB Insights, a research and analytics company that tracks emerging trends in the tech market.

This report details the top AI startup companies in 2024… And where the “big-name” investors are putting their money.

The founders of OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, have backed one of these companies.

And another company on this list is partnering with a stock I’ve recommended in my Strategic Fortunes portfolio…

(Or read the transcript here.)

🔥 Hot Topics in Today’s Video:

Market News: The March jobs report is in! Employment is up, while the unemployment rate has gone down. Here are the payroll numbers, and how this is affecting the U.S. economy. [2:18]

The March jobs report is in! Employment is up, while the unemployment rate has gone down. Here are the payroll numbers, and how this is affecting the U.S. economy. [2:18] Tech Trends: This new report from CB Insights highlights the most promising AI startups of 2024. Where are the big-name investors putting their money? Plus, I also share the latest news in AI microchips . [6:42]

This new report from CB Insights highlights the most promising AI startups of 2024. Where are the big-name investors putting their money? Plus, I also share the latest news in . [6:42] Investing Opportunity No. 1: One tech stock in this report has partnered with a company in my Strategic Fortunes (Name + ticker dropped!) If you’re ready to invest in my top-recommended AI stocks, go here to learn more . [8:30]

One tech stock in this report has partnered with a company in my Strategic Fortunes (Name + ticker dropped!) If you’re ready to invest in my top-recommended AI stocks, . [8:30] Crypto Corner: Coinbase has launched an Ethereum (ETH) Layer 2 network called “Base.” This is expanding the crypto mega trend of decentralized finance (DeFi). Also, I give an update on what to expect from the upcoming bitcoin (BTC) halving event. [11:31]

Coinbase has launched an Layer 2 network called “Base.” This is expanding the crypto mega trend of decentralized finance (DeFi). Also, I give an update on what to expect from the upcoming halving event. [11:31] Investing Opportunity No. 2: I’ve just recommended a new DeFi crypto trade for my subscribers in Next Wave Crypto Fortunes. To join them — and learn more about how to profit from bitcoin’s fourth halving, just go here for more details.

Until next time,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes