I really have no idea.

I’m not pulling your leg — I really don’t know.

With so much uncertainty looming, I’m not going to try to predict what will happen over the next several months.

Just three months ago, if you had told me that 33 million Americans would be filing for unemployment by the end of April, I’d have thought you had too many cocktails.

And if you told me the unemployment rate would be the worst in 70 years … fuhgeddaboudit.

Here’s my point: No one knows how the economy will react once businesses open up again, or what the rollout will look like.

Instead of trying to guess the unknown, I want to tell you what I do know.

So, today I share with you two stocks that should do well once the economy returns to normal.



Investing in these stocks could set you up for big returns over the long term.

Check out the complete details in the video below:

Every month, I find stocks that the market has mispriced and show my readers how to take advantage of them.

I first look for mega trends with long runways of growth ahead of them. Then I find the best stocks within that industry that are trading for bargain prices.

Basically, I do all the heavy lifting so that my readers don’t have to.

If this sounds like something you're interested in, consider subscribing to Alpha Investor Report.

You won’t regret it.

