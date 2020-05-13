You Don’t Have to Call Me Darlin’

When Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke this morning, well … it was all that Wall Street could do to keep from crying.

Speaking during a webcast with the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Powell warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could “leave behind lasting damage” to U.S. economic productivity.

“The recovery may take some time to gather momentum, and the passage of time can turn liquidity problems into solvency problems,” Powell said.

It was a reality check for Wall Street. For some investors, it seemed so useless to remain. The Dow quickly plunged more than 500 points.

Even renewed promises of “infinite” stimulus weren’t enough to stem the selling.

The Takeaway:

This may be the start of the reversal Great Stuff has called for throughout this market rebound.

But you don’t have to call me Jerome Powell.

And you don’t have to call me Charlie Pride.

And you don’t have to call me Mr. Great Stuff … anymore — even though I’m on your fightin’ side!

(Ok, that’s enough David Allan Coe … for now.)

Speaking of “your fightin’ side,” I ran across a millennial-centered article yesterday that I just had to address.

Per CNBC: “Young investors pile into stocks, seeing ‘generational-buying moment’ instead of risk.”

According to the article, discount brokers Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, E-Trade and Robinhood all saw a surge in new accounts when the market cratered in March.

In a note to clients (mostly non-millennials, I’m sure) Citi Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Tobias Levkovich said that young investors saw the plunge as a “generational-buying moment.”

Yes, Tobias, I’m sure millennials saw it that way, especially since they “do not have much background in the equity space.”

You can almost hear him thinking: Back in my day, young people didn’t invest in the market … and I had to walk to school in snow uphill both ways … or something like that.

Once again, we’re seeing Wall Street’s old guard dump on the millennial generation. But it’s not about takeout coffee and avocado toast this time — it’s their retirement.

Unlike those investors in or near retirement, March’s mayhem was a buying opportunity indeed for younger investors. Millennials have a longer investment time frame and can afford to be more aggressive with their capital.

But that’s only if they don’t panic and instead, hang on through the economic madness yet to come. And as today’s Powell reality check shows, there’s still considerable downside risk in the market.

If these new younger investors panic when the market rolls over again, they’ll get wiped out. How’s that for leaving behind “lasting damage?”

See, there are only two ways that this goes down. And it’s better to learn now than when you’re buried under 18 positions bleeding red like stuck pigs.

The wave carries you … or it crashes on you.

That’s it. No surfing analogy, no nothing. It’s crush or get crushed.

If it sounds like I’m oversimplifying things, it’s because I don’t want the wave to crash on you! I don’t care how long you’ve been in the market — first-time investor or a decades-long HODLer — you have what it takes to make it through this pandemic market with pride.

I believe in you … Paul Mampilly believes in you…

Heck, Paul Mampilly has been a guide for thousands upon thousands of readers, no matter their investing background. And the tech mega trends that he follows are exactly the kind of buying opportunities that come once a generation.

In fact, Paul just found one tech stock that’s set to transform the way we use and create energy: “This technology can single-handedly power a major American city … virtually free of charge.”

Click here to learn more!

And remember: Don’t let the wave crush you … or sweep you by.

Going: Uber Eats Grubhub

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is hungry, and it reportedly set its sights on gobbling down Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB).

The ride-hailing/food delivery company offered an all-stock deal for Grubhub — 2.15 UBER shares for every GRUB share, according to The Wall Street Journal.

As of yesterday, that valued Grubhub at $71.36 per share. That’s quite a tip compared to GRUB’s current trading range near $31.30.

Uber has yet to comment on the news, but Grubhub said that “consolidation could make sense in our industry, and, like any responsible company, we are always looking at value-enhancing opportunities.”

Very noncommittal there, Grubhub.

While the deal makes sense for both companies, it’ll be interesting to watch the political and social fallout from this news … especially in California, where the “gig economy” these companies helped create has been under fire for some time.

Wall Street feels the same way, with both stocks down today.

Going: If I Work From Home Forever…

Will it all remain unchanged?

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey knows that his employees are scared inside, and they don’t really understand. Is it profits on Twitter’s mind, or is it health care?

But heaven is now in the palm of Twitter workers’ hands. “If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen,” Doresy said in a company email.

The company laid out a considerably employee-centric plan to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes allowing employees to decide when or even if they come back into the office.

The move should reassure TWTR investors that the company has the pandemic situation under control. That’s a pretty big feather in their caps. Now, Twitter traders just have to worry about the company’s slowing online ad spending.

Gone: Wink Wink, Nudge Nudge

Not every stock is down with the sickness today. Shares of fertility-benefits manager Progyny Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY) soared more than 20% after the company beat first-quarter earnings and revenue expectations.

Progyny, which went public back in October, said it earned $0.04 per share as revenue surged 72% to $81 million.

The company noted that customers’ access to care was “meaningfully disrupted” by the pandemic. But it also said that the disruption would be temporary, as “fertility is commonly recognized as an essential medical service.”

Essential service? Say no more … a nod’s as good as a wink to a blind bat.

In fact, CEO David Schlanger added that “the prevalence of infertility means people will still need assistance in order to pursue their dreams of having a family.”

Here’s yet another initial public offering (IPO) that’s outperforming market trends and defending the niche it carved out. Very good. Very good. It’s wicked. Wicked. You know who else is wicked?

Paul Mampilly with his IPO research. Eh? Know what I mean. Know what I mean? Wink wink, nudge nudge.

IPO research? Click here. Grin grin, wink wink, say no more?

Confidence — that’s our word of the week.

Government disapproval? That must be the theme of the week.

And right now? It’s time for the Poll of the Week!

In last week’s poll, we asked for your thoughts on how the government — yes, every level of it — is reopening the economy. A bit broad, yes, and here’s the rub: Depending on your exact location, your experience during the Great Reopening could vary drastically from every other Great Stuff reader.

That’s why we love to hear from each and every one of you — especially amid the great scrambling brouhaha of local, state and federal government bodies alike.

A big ol’ 54% majority of you believe we are on the “They botched it again!” front. And with how many different stories I’ve read from friends nationwide … I hear you.

But, before we team up with Elon Musk’s latest “freedom fighter” campaign, let’s turn our attention to something that surely couldn’t cause any disagreements at all — printing more Benjamins.

How would you feel about another round of stimulus checks? Is this exactly what the brave souls need right now on America’s front lines? Or are we devaluing the dollar like there’s no tomorrow?

Click on below to answer our poll!

