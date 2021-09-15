Introducing: Crypto Claptrap! Here’s Why We’re Talking About It…

Yep, we’re going to talk about cryptocurrencies!

You may not realize it, but our managing editor Mike Merson and I have both made life-changing sums of money trading one of the most volatile and action-packed assets on earth.

This relatively new asset class emerged about a decade ago, and is currently taking the financial world by storm.

Mike and I love trading these assets for the same reason we love trading options — you can make big gains fast.

And unlike options, cryptocurrencies have zero time expirations!

That’s how Mike has made over a 300x gain (yes, a 30,000% return) on one of his biggest holdings.

Check out the video below:

We covered a lot of ground in this hourlong segment.

Including…

Why we’re talking about cryptocurrencies in an options e-letter!

What cryptocurrencies are and how they came about.

Why it’s a “pure” market — all you need is a basic understanding of price action, market behavior, and technical analysis to trade this stuff like a pro!

The 3 different types of cryptocurrencies.

And much more!

If you don’t really “get” crypto yet, this video should help pull back the curtain. We spent some time really stripping this stuff down so people who haven’t quite figured out this space yet can get up to speed.

Just click the thumbnail or go here to watch the video. Please like the video and subscribe to our YouTube channel so we can get True Options Masters out to more excited, eager-to-learn traders like yourself!

Ciao,



Chris Cimorelli

Chief Editor, True Options Masters