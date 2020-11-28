I hope you enjoyed our 2021 predictions series.

Our experts at Smart Profits Daily covered driverless cars, biotech stocks, the U.S. dollar, hated stocks that are due for a comeback and other key topics as we head toward the new year.

In case you missed any of this week’s articles, here are some recaps (as well as a way you can participate in next week’s edition of Smart Profits Daily):

Driverless Cars and Other Bold Predictions for 2021

Ian King: “If you would have told me that a snake/bat virus that originated in a Chinese wet market would kill over a million people, ground us in our homes and cripple the global economy — I would have told you that the recreational weed you were smoking probably wasn’t legal yet. Let’s put that behind us and look into some predictions for 2021.”

Click here to read Ian’s special, jam-packed prediction issue.

Profit From Biotech Innovation in 2021

Brian Christopher: “Overall, the two names I recommended last year are up an average of 44% since the essay was published. Not too shabby given the S&P 500 Index is up 12% over that stretch, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is only up 4%. I take these predictions seriously. I put a lot of thought into them. This year, I’m combining my last two years of predictions. I’m betting on hated stocks and biotech.”

Click here to see why the biotech sector is an important driver of health … and investment returns.

4 Big Predictions for 2021

Steve Fernandez: “With a high likelihood of fiscal stimulus and the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep rates low, the outlook is grim for the U.S. dollar. The U.S. Dollar Index will fall into the low $80s, a 10% decline from its current level. Investors shouldn’t panic, though — a weaker dollar is typically bullish for stocks. In 2017, the S&P 500 Index gained 22% while the U.S. dollar fell 10%. A similar move this year would put the S&P 500 at 4,300 by the end of 2021.”

Click here to read about four big things that will happen in 2021.

2 Hated Stocks That Will Bounce Back in 2021

Brian Christopher: “2020 has been a hard year in many respects. But for one sector of the stock market, it was absolutely atrocious. Property and casualty insurers saw so many hurricanes in 2020 that we had to start using the Greek alphabet to name the storms. It’s not surprising that their stocks are down on the year. But I don’t expect that to continue in 2021. In today’s Market Insights video, we’re buying two insurers that will bounce back from a tough 2020.”

Click here to get Brian’s two stock recommendations for 2021.

Your Forecasts for 2021

Do you have any other thoughts on what we can expect to happen in the new year? What trends are you watching? What do you want us to keep an eye on for you?

You can share your thoughts with us by writing to SmartProfits@BanyanHill.com.

We’d love to hear from you. And we’ll feature our favorite responses in next Saturday’s Smart Profits Daily email.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing