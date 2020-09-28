Wall Street’s Mad World; Uber’s Anarchy in the U.K.

We’re All Mad Here

Why is a raven like a writing desk?

Why is a what? Don’t start … it’s Monday, Mr. Great Stuff.

If you can answer that question, you understand why the market rebounded sharply today. (Hint: Lewis Carroll intended this quote from the Mad Hatter to be little more than an insane joke with no real answer.)

The correct response is: “Because.” Just “because.”

The market is higher today because … the market was previously lower. Stocks are up because stocks were down. Now they’re up. Simple? Confused?

Let’s look at the facts. What changed over the weekend?

The ‘rona didn’t go away. In fact, the U.S. death toll rose north of 204,700.

Jobless claims didn’t suddenly fall, nor did employment see a sudden spike.

Tensions with China didn’t subside. In fact, tensions rose due to new restrictions on export licenses for chipmakers.

A new stimulus deal didn’t pass in Washington, though promises of a $2.4 trillion deal are once again circulating. And we should all know how to deal with Washington’s promises by now.

The only thing that changed since Friday is that Wall Street noticed the major market indexes were near correction territory. From their September 2 highs to Friday’s lows, the S&P 500 was down 9.8%, the Dow was off 9.7% and the Nasdaq was off 12.5%.

So, why are stocks up today? Because stocks were down before. It’s nonsense … no?

And if Wall Street had a world of its own, everything would be nonsense. Quoting Carroll again: “Nothing would be what it is, because everything would be what it isn’t. And contrary wise, what is, it wouldn’t be. And what it wouldn’t be, it would.”

What do we call doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results? Ah, yes: insanity. Today’s market rally was just as mad as the March Hare’s tea party.

So, unless you’re one of those who enjoys a jolly caucus race with a dodo, I’d advise against buying this market dip or this market rebound. It’s one rabbit hole that could seriously shrink your portfolio.

And there’s no cake marked “eat me” to set everything right again. But you don’t have to go through the looking glass to make market insanity work for you.

Good: London Calling

Uber Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE: UBER) clash with London is over … for now.

Back in 2017, Transport for London decided not to renew Uber’s operating license. The city’s transportation regulator cited safety concerns and noted that Uber was not “fit and proper” to hold a license.

Today’s court ruling gives Uber an 18-month operating license in London, much shorter than the five-year license the company applied for. The real reason for the leniency is that the court wants to hear more evidence before it makes a final decision on revoking Uber’s London operations.

According to the judge: “Uber does not have a perfect record but it has been an improving picture.”

Uber investors cheered the ruling and sent the stock higher by more than 6%. There’s still some caution in the air, however, as England’s Supreme Court will still decide whether or not Uber’s drivers are workers or self-employed.

For now, however, the good times roll for UBER investors.

Better: The Final Frontier

Space — the final frontier. These are the voyages of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE). To seek out new investors and revenue streams. To boldly go where several women and men have gone before.

Virgin Galactic shares kicked in the warp drive today, rallying more than 20% after SPCE received a pair of buy ratings.

Susquehanna Analyst Charles Minervino initiated coverage on SPCE with a buy and noted that, while space tourism is an “untested market,” he believes that there is “significant latent demand.” Minervino warned that Virgin Galactic may not see cash flow until 2023, however.

Meanwhile, Bank of America Analyst Ron Epstein also came out with a bullish note. Epstein wrote: “We believe SPCE’s growth potential is unparalleled vs. our coverage and the current nascent stages of the company provide investors with a unique entry point into the stock.”

No word from Epstein’s mother.

Prior to today’s bullish deluge, SPCE managed to cling on to support in the $16 to $17 region. Now, the stock looks to establish a new base above $20.

Given the market’s recent fickleness with speculative tech stocks, it’ll be interesting to see if this support holds.

Best: Come as You Are

Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLL) is so happy, ‘cause today it found some friends … and they’re not in my head. They’re at Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA).

According to a Reuters report this weekend, Tesla signed a five-year agreement with Piedmont to supply 160,000 tons of spodumene concentrate per year — a key ingredient in making lithium for … well, lithium batteries. Teslas don’t run on Energizers, you know.

The move is seen as crucial for Tesla to begin mass production of its own new tabless batteries, which it unveiled at last week’s Battery Day event. Still, mass production remains years off, with the Piedmont deal not mandating deliveries until July 2022 at the earliest and July 2023 at the latest.

The good news for Piedmont investors is that the agreement can be extended for another five years. Given the scarcity of lithium resources outside of South America and China, this deal with a North Carolina company has Tesla and Piedmont investors in a daze.

They like it, and they’re not gonna crack … at least for now.

PLL shares skyrocketed more than 178% on the Tesla deal. Meanwhile, TSLA was up more than 3% on the news.

TSLA is rebounding nicely from a rough patch, but still has stiff price resistance in the $450 to $500 region.

PLL, on the other hand, trades at all-time highs in the $30 region. Any of you looking to get in on PLL will definitely want to wait until the market digests this news before you take a position in the company.

