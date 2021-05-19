Welcome to True Options Masters!

Our Experts

Michael J. Carr CMT CFTe is a grandmaster of the trading world. He is a big deal. Before entering the trading world, Mike was a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force. During the Cold War, he wrote the code for our nuclear missiles that enabled them to fly from 4,000 miles away and hit their target spot. He spent a total of seven years at the Pentagon — four installing the Arpanet (the Internet before the Internet was a thing) and three doing cryptography for the NSA.

After retiring from the military Mike turned his focus to the stock market, using his coding skillset to program some of the most advanced trading algorithms in the world. He is a leading expert in the field of Relative Strength (RSI) and wrote the premier book on the subject, Smarter Investing in Any Economy: The Definitive Guide to Relative Strength Investing (2008) as well as Conquering the Divide: How to Use Economic Indicators to Catch Stock Market Trends (2010). He also teaches two courses, “Fundamentals of Technical Analysis” and “Quantitative Technical Analysis” at the New York Institute of Finance. (Students pay $1,600 for these two-day seminars. At True Options Masters, his guidance is free.)

Today, he serves as the chair of the ethics committee at one of the most important financial institutions in the world, the Chartered Market Technicians (CMT) Association. This group administers the exam for the most elite certification an options master can get. Both of our masters hold this designation.

Chad Shoop CMT holds degrees in both finance and economics from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He has designed three of our company’s most successful trading strategies, including an income-based options strategy that boasts a 95% win rate (meaning 19 out of every 20 trades are profitable). For many years, he held the record for highest individual gain with a three-month, 526% gain in Caterpillar. He is a true prodigy of the trading world and one of the best analysts I know. He is as simple-spoken and mild-mannered as it gets. You will enjoy reading his content.

I will serve as Chief Editor, ensuring their content is written in such a way you can enjoy and easily digest it. Options can be complicated. I’ll make sure they never go too far off the rails so you can read every word they say without having to think about it.

I’m proud to work with these men. They are two of my favorite people — kind, generous with their time, and decent. You will enjoy their insights. I’m excited to share their knowledge with you.

To True Profits,

Chris Cimorelli

Chief Editor, True Options Masters