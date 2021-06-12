You probably have a lot going on in your life.

There’s work … family responsibilities … a house to maintain … a hobby or passion project to work on … and more.

No doubt about it, these are all good things. But they also fill up your calendar, leaving you little time every day to manage your finances — including your investments.

Here at Smart Profits Daily, our mission is to make it as easy as possible for you to make money in the stock market. We send you the right information at the right time so you can manage your investments quickly and profitably.

And now, it’s easier than ever for us to do exactly that with our exclusive Banyan Hill app. It’s packed with tons of handy features just for our subscribers.

With the app, you can access all of your service materials — including trade alerts, weekly updates and Smart Profits Daily articles — quickly and from one single location. Everything we send you will be right in the palm of your hand — literally.

And you won’t have to worry about missing a trade alert because the app will send a notification straight to your phone the minute we post something new in any of your services.

Plus, the app is easy to download and set up. It’s available on the App Store for Apple users and on Google Play for Android users.

If you’d like more details, check out the walkthrough video below to help you get started. If you’d prefer written instructions, then this Smart Profits Daily article may be just what you’re looking for.

We’re excited to bring this new, convenient app to you as an exclusive add-on to your subscriptions. Be sure to try the app out and send us your feedback at SmartProfitsDaily@BanyanHill.com.

And if you missed any of our experts’ articles this week, be sure to check them out below.

The Future of Investing

This week, our experts looked toward the future, covering bitcoin adoption and two stock market sectors that could soon be extremely profitable spaces for investors.

Here’s What I Learned at Bitcoin 2021

In this week’s article, Ian King recounts his experience at Bitcoin 2021 — one of the biggest cryptocurrency conferences of the year. Check out his recap, where he shares the biggest, most exciting developments in the works and what they mean for bitcoin’s future.

New Biotech SPACs Could Help Spark a Rally

It’s not news that special-purpose acquisition companies — popularly known as SPACs — have been hit hard by a recent wave of tech sell-offs. But all that is about to change. A venture capitalist’s recent decision to create four new SPACs, all within the tech sector, signals that this industry has the highest return potential.

Work-From-Home Culture Powers This Tech Boom

During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home became a necessity for millions of Americans — and in a recent poll, 54% of respondents said they want to continue working from home most or all of the time. With so many workers against returning to the office, this shift to permanent at-home work is fueling a massive boom in IT spending for businesses.

Bitcoin Banking Arrives in Central America

In some developing countries, most residents still don’t have a bank account. That could change soon, though, as El Salvador recently became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Ian King and Steve Fernandez discuss why El Salvador’s new legislation is an important step in bitcoin’s path toward becoming a global currency.

Best Wishes,

The Smart Profits Daily Team