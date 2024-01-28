It’s the Age of AI, and everyone’s scrambling to catch up.

From creating chart-topping music to helping doctors identify and diagnose cancer, AI has been innovating entire industries by leaps and bounds, on a global scale.

In 2023, the advent of ChatGPT and other generative AI tools and applications ignited a massive tech rally … and it took the entire market by storm.

CHART OF THE DAY: AI Tech Boom

The Information Technology sector rallied by a whopping 55.3%. It was “responsible more than 70% of the S&P 500’s total return of 26.3% last year,” according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indexes. But other areas of the market also followed suit, including the financial sector (6.7%).

In part, this could be due to the sheer number of new ways AI is being applied across various industries … like finance.

📈 Market Edge: AI Can Help You Invest Your Money

Back in November, Ian King predicted that 2024 would be the year of AI.

But he’s actually been talking about the power of AI since 2018:

“Artificial intelligence will disrupt in the same way that e-commerce businesses disrupted everything from the post office to bookstores to music companies.”

Ian has even been finding new ways to leverage this technology in his own research. For example, he honed in on three tech companies that are contributing to the lucrative partnership between AI and microchips.

He also found three “AI boosters” (or breakthroughs in this industry) that could unlock the path to unlimited, clean and cheap energy. (Go here to learn more about “AI Energy.”)

Now, he’s developed a brand-new trading strategy with the help of AI.

This “Sigma Line” strategy is designed to help him identify winning stocks with even more accuracy and efficiency. And the results have been pretty amazing so far.

We’re talking a 72% rate of accuracy.

