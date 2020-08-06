 be_ixf;ym_202008 d_06; ct_50

The ONLY Way to Make Money in Stocks

Charles Mizrahi

Story Highlights:
  • The No. 1 mistake investors make is thinking that the stock market gives a hoot about them. It doesn’t.
  • Speculators are people who care about the stock market’s small price moves. But we aren’t speculators.
  • Charles Mizrahi tells you the real way to make money in the stock market in this week’s video.
It’s not about you … it never was.

The stock market is just not that into you.

In fact, it really doesn’t care what price you paid for the stock.

Or how much you lost, or that you missed your mortgage payment … it doesn’t give a hoot.

So don’t take it personally.

The main reason I see most people not making money in the stock market is because they get too emotional.

The first step in making big money in the market is to control your emotions.

Click below. Because what I share with you in this video will be a game changer. I guarantee it.

Regards,
Charles Mizrahi
Editor, Alpha Investor Report 

